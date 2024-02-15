“He’s coming home baby” - Aurelien Tchouameni makes cryptic tweet, Real Madrid fans feel it’s a Kylian Mbappe transfer hint

Real Madrid fans are excited after Aurelien Tchouameni appeared to hint that Kylian Mbappe may finally be arriving at the Santiago Bernabeu.

It's being widely reported that Mbappe has informed Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) that he's leaving the Ligue 1 side at the end of the season. Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano claims that Madrid have already made a contract proposal to the France captain.

Real Madrid have offered a fixed salary which is lower than the offer made in the summer of 2022. The 25-year-old was expected to join the La Liga heavyweights that year but backtracked and signed a new two-year deal with the Parisians.

However, there is now a feeling across the football world that Kylian Mbappe will be wearing Los Blancos colors come next season. It's been one of the most talked about transfer saga's in history and several Madrid players have weighed in on the speculation beforehand.

Tchouameni was asked about his France teammates' potential arrival at the Bernabeu. He admitted that it was being talked about in the dressing room (via Tribuna):

"We talk about it in the locker room because we know that it is an important issue. This has been the case for quite a few years. So we hope that things will be resolved in the coming weeks."

The French midfielder remained tight-lipped about whether Kylian Mbappe had informed him about his decision:

"To me, personally, he didn't announce anything. Besides, if he had told me, I wouldn't say it!"

However, the 24-year-old only further fueled the flames regarding the 2022 FIFA World Cup Golden Boot winner joining Real Madrid. He posted two mysterious popcorn emoticons on his X (formerly Twitter) account.

Fans think this is an indication that Mbappe is headed to Carlo Ancelotti's side this summer. One fan shared that sentiment:

"He's coming home baby."

Real Madrid star Tchouameni claims Kylian Mbappe wanted him to join PSG

Aurelien Tchouameni opted to join Real Madrid over PSG.

Kylian Mbappe looks set to link up with Tchouameni at Real Madrid this summer. Ancelotti already has a frightening pool of attackers at his disposal and adding the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner is a remarkable feat.

The Parisian forward has been in red-hot form this season, bagging 31 goals and seven assists in 30 games across competitions. His expected to move to the Bernabeu has been long in the making.

Kylian Mbappe was heavily linked with Madrid in 2022 before extending his stay at the Parc des Princes. It was during that time Tchouameni was leaving AS Monaco and both the La Liga giants and PSG were in the race.

Tchouameni claimed that Mbappe asked him to join him at the French capital club. He said in June 2022 (via ESPN):

"Kylian decided to stay at PSG and he knew I was leaving Monaco. He wanted to know if I would join him at PSG. But my first choice was Real Madrid and he understood that completely."

The French midfielder joined Madrid from Monaco in an €80 million deal. He's been a massive hit with Los Merengues, managing two goals and five assists in 75 games across competitions.