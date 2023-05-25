"He's a concrete target" - Fabrizio Romano confirms PSG are interested in signing Liverpool-linked midfielder

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) has set its sights on acquiring Manuel Ugarte, making him a prime target for the French club. According to Fabrizio Romano, PSG has discussed the deal terms for the Sporting Lisbon midfielder.

Despite Premier League clubs also showing interest, the French club appears to have a more advanced understanding of Ugarte's abilities. The Parisians have been in direct contact with the player's camp. The French champions are reportedly nearing the completion of the signing as they are prepared to activate his release clause.

Reports from Lisbon-based newspaper Correio da Manha suggest that PSG has agreed to pay the hefty £52 million clause to secure Ugarte's signature. The Uruguayan international is expected to commit to a five-year contract upon joining the Paris-based club. His impressive performances during his second season at Sporting, amassing 47 appearances across all competitions, have caught the attention of several clubs.

Ugarte moved to Sporting in the summer of 2021 from Portuguese side Famalicao for a fee exceeding £5 million. Since then, he has made 85 appearances for the club and earned eight caps for the Uruguayan national team.

PSG's offer was presented to Ugarte's agent, Jorge Mendes, who had been in discussions with several Premier League clubs. Liverpool, Newcastle United, and Chelsea have all been monitoring Ugarte's progress this season. However, these clubs are currently focusing on other transfer priorities, leaving the French club as the frontrunner in the race for Ugarte's signature.

Aston Villa recently expressed their interest in the talented midfielder. However, with PSG's rapidly advancing negotiations, the French club appears to be on the verge of securing his services.

As negotiations progress, it seems increasingly likely that the midfielder will move to the Parc des Princes shortly.

Fabrizio Romano reports PSG loanee Leandro Paredes is set to leave Juventus as transfer season approaches

There have been no recent changes in the plans for Leandro Paredes and Angel Di Maria, as both players are expected to leave Juventus after the current season. Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on their situations, shedding light on their potential destinations.

Leandro Paredes, currently on loan at Juventus from Paris Saint-Germain, will return to his parent club. However, PSG will let the midfielder depart, placing him on the transfer market. Paredes's availability will likely attract interest from clubs looking to bolster their midfield options.

On the other hand, Angel Di Maria will explore his options as a free agent once his contract with Juventus expires. The experienced winger's future has been uncertain due to miscommunication between the player and the management.

Moreover, Juventus' financial irregularities and shocking drop in the Serie A table are why top players are looking to leave the Italian club in the upcoming summer market.

