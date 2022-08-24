“He’s considered priority target” - Fabrizio Romano says Chelsea star is in talks to return to former club

Fabrizio Romano has said that Chelsea forward Hakim Ziyech is in talks with his former side AFC Ajax over a possible transfer this summer.

According to the transfer expert, re-signing Ziyech is a priority for the Amsterdam-based club as they look to find an adequate replacement for Antony. The Brazilian forward has been heavily linked with a move to Manchester United this summer. United had their bid for Antony rejected a few days ago. Ajax are now awaiting an improved offer from the Red Devils.

Ajax are looking to sign Ziyech as a replacement if Antony departs. Romano tweeted in this regard:

"Ajax and Chelsea have new round of talks scheduled to discuss Hakim Ziyech deal. He’s considered priority target for Ajax - waiting for Man Utd new bid for Antony. Ziyech had two meetings with Ajax board in the last 4 days - now time to discuss between clubs."

Ziyech had a great time at Ajax before arriving at Chelsea. The Moroccan scored 49 goals and provided 81 assists in 165 appearances across competitions. A return to the Johan Cruyff Arena could rekindle his career which has stagnated since arriving in the Premier League.

Hakim Ziyech has been touted to leave Chelsea all summer long

Hakim Ziyech has been linked with a move away from Stamford Bridge for most of the summer. The Moroccan was briefly linked with a move to Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur. However, it seems like Ajax have won the race for his services after multiple meetings with Ziyech over the last week.

The winger has made just one substitute appearance for Chelsea this season, which came in the 3-0 defeat against Leeds United. He played 44 times across competitions last season, including 23 in the Premier League.

Ziyech now has competition following the arrival of Raheem Sterling and the imminent signing of Anthony Gordon from Everton. Therefore, a move to Ajax would make sense for the Moroccan. The winger would get regular game time in Amsterdam and also compete in the UEFA Champions League.

The Blues, meanwhile, are still active in the transfer market as they look to complete a few deals before the window closes. They're looking to sign Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Barcelona. According to Fabrizio Romano, they have been put off by Barcelona's asking price of €30 million, though.

