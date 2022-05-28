"He's no Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi" - John Barnes explains how Liverpool can keep Real Madrid superstar quiet in UCL final

Liverpool legend John Barnes believes the Reds can keep Real Madrid superstar Karim Benzema at bay by keeping him quiet inside the box in the UEFA Champions League final.

Liverpool and Real Madrid will lock horns in the final of the Champions League tonight. The two sides will face each other at the Stade de France in Paris in what will be a repeat of the 2018 Champions League final.

Pundits like Stewart Robson have picked out Benzema as Los Blancos' danger man ahead of the match, and rightly so. The France international has scored 15 goals and provided two assists from 11 matches in the Champions League this term.

Barnes is also of the view that Benzema is the man Jurgen Klopp's side should watch out for tonight. However, the former Reds forward has also explained how the Reds can keep the 34-year-old silent.

The Englishman insisted that Benzema is not Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi, who caused trouble in and outside the box. Barnes feels limiting the striker's impact inside the box will increase the Reds' chances of winning. He told Bonus Code Bets:

“Real Madrid could beat Liverpool, but Liverpool are the bookies' favorites. If they are aware of what Benzema does inside the penalty area, then they will be okay."

“With Karim Benzema, he’s no Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi. They have always been able to cause problems for opposing sides outside of the box. Benzema is an in-the-box type of forward, so that’s all Liverpool really must be aware of."

“When the ball is in the box, they’ll be aware, and they’ll have to be very concentrated when crosses are coming into the box and watch him.”

It remains to be seen if the Reds can keep Benzema at bay at the Stade de France tonight.

Benzema expected to start for Real Madrid against Liverpool

Benzema has been in red hot form for Carlo Ancelotti's side this season, scoring 44 goals and providing 15 assists from 45 matches across all competitions. Having also helped them win the La Liga title and the Spanish Super Cup, he has made himself a strong contender for the 2022 Ballon d'Or award.

The Frenchman has also had ample time to rest well ahead of today's Champions League final. He remained an unused substitute in Real Madrid's La Liga match against Atletico Madrid earlier this month, while he was left out of the squad to face Cadiz on 15 May.

He is now expected to lead the line for Los Blancos against the Reds at the Stade de France.

Edited by Dakir Mohammed Thanveer