Is Karim Benzema playing for Real Madrid in the Champions League final against Liverpool tonight?

Karim Benzema is expected to start for Real Madrid against Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League final on Saturday, 28 May. The Frenchman has no injury concerns ahead of the big match.

Benzema has arguably been one of the best players in Europe during the 2021-22 season. He has scored 44 goals and provided 15 assists from 44 appearances across all competitions for Los Blancos.

The 34-year-old has helped Real Madrid win La Liga and the Spanish Super Cup this campaign. He has thus made himself a strong contender for the 2022 Ballon d'Or award.

Benzema could now strengthen his claim for the prestigious accolade by helping Carlo Ancelotti's side win the Champions League. Barring any late setbacks, he will lead the line for the Spanish champions against Liverpool at the Stade de France.

Los Blancos clinched the La Liga title with a 4-0 victory over Espanyol last month. Ancelotti has thus had ample time to rest the France international ahead of the Champions League final in Paris.

Benzema remained an unused substitute in Real Madrid's La Liga match against arch-rivals Atletico Madrid earlier this month. He was also left out of the squad to face Cadiz on 15 May despite not having any injury concerns.

Having had a good amount of rest in recent weeks, the striker will be raring to go against Liverpool. He has scored 10 goals from Los Blancos' last five matches in the Champions League. It remains to be seen if he can add to the tally against the Reds.

Vinicius Junior, who has scored 20 goals and provided 20 assists in 51 matches this term, is expected to start alongside Benzema up front for Ancelotti's side. The two have formed a formidable partnership at the Santiago Bernabeu this season.

What has Real Madrid's Benzema said ahead of Champions League final?

Benzema recently made a bold claim about Liverpool ahead of the European final. The Frenchman believes there is a sense of overconfidence in the Reds ahead of the match in Paris. He said:

"Liverpool have a lot of confidence. Maybe they think they already won the game, maybe they think this isn't the same Real Madrid as before, that they're favourites. [Mohamed] Salah can say whatever he wants."

Benzema's comments appear to be a response to Salah, who expressed his desire to exact 'revenge' against Los Blancos following the incidents of the 2018 Champions League final in Kyiv.

