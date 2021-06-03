"He's a very cultured guy who shares many anecdotes" - Alvaro Morata on Juventus teammate Cristiano Ronaldo

Juventus striker Alvaro Morata has recently spoken about his relationship with Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo and what it is like to share the dressing room with the five-time Ballon d'Or winner.

Alvaro Morata and Cristiano Ronaldo first played on the same team when he was promoted to the senior team at Real Madrid in 2010. The two remained teammates for four years before Morata joined Italian giants Juventus for the first time in 2014.

Morata rejoined Real Madrid for the 2016-17 campaign, during which he formed a formidable partnership with Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema and Gareth Bale in attack. The Spaniard scored 20 goals in 43 appearances for Los Blancos that season as helped the club win the La Liga and UEFA Champions League double.

The Spaniard has since played for Chelsea and Atletico Madrid. He is currently on loan at Juventus, where he has once again teamed up with Cristiano Ronaldo in attack.

While discussing the conversations he regularly has with the 36-year-old Portuguese, Morata revealed how well-informed Cristiano Ronaldo is on all matters.

"I speak to him about everything, about things that you can't even imagine. He's a very cultured guy who shares many anecdotes. I remember that, at the last team dinner we had, we were talking about food and nutrition and he told us what the record was for somebody to go without eating. Nobody had any idea," Morata told Marca.

"That surprised us, but he knows about all kinds of things. He likes to read and inform himself about things."

Juventus' appointment of Massimiliano Allegri has put Cristiano Ronaldo's future at the club in doubt

Juventus are expected to undergo a massive squad overhaul this summer after enduring a disappointing campaign under the management of Andrea Pirlo. The former Italy midfielder was sacked at the end of the season and replaced by Massimiliano Allegri.

Cristiano Ronaldo's future has been a major talking point amongst fans and pundits since the appointment of Allegri. The Portuguese star's salary is proving to be a massive burden for Juventus.

Massimiliano Allegri is reportedly keen to sell the 36-year-old this summer. Cristiano Ronaldo has been linked with a return to former clubs Manchester United and Porto in recent weeks.

