Juventus Transfer News Roundup: Club make decision on Cristiano Ronaldo future, Allegri wants former star to return and more | 31 May, 2021

Juventus have reportedly decided on what they are going to do with Cristiano Ronaldo this summer. The Portuguese superstar has been the subject of transfer rumours throughout the 2020-21 season.

Massimiliano Allegri is also keen on bringing in a former star who helped Juventus win multiple trophies in the past. The Italian is hoping that bringing in players who already know his system will help speed up the process of returning the club back to their best form.

Here are the latest transfer rumours surrounding Juventus on 31 May, 2021

Juventus decide to part ways with Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo is set to leave Juventus this summer

Juventus have reportedly decided to let Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo leave this summer. The forward is entering the final year of his deal with the club and the Bianconeri want to sell him this year instead of him leaving as a free agent next season.

According to Il Bianconero, Juventus have already informed Cristiano Ronaldo's agent Jorge Mendes that it will be in the best interests of all parties for the Portuguese superstar to leave in the summer.

The report states that Cristiano Ronaldo is also keen on leaving the club. However, he will face issues in finding a team that will match his exorbitant wage demands.

Could Cristiano Ronaldo be Manchester United's first major summer signing? 🤝 — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) May 31, 2021

Allegri wants a reunion with Miralem Pjanic

Pjanic played for three seasons under Allegri

Massimiliano Allegri is reportedly keen on bringing Bosnian midfielder Miralem Pjanic back to Juventus this summer. The 31-year-old left Turin for Barcelona last summer but has failed to cement his place in Ronald Koeman's squad.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, via MARCA, Barcelona want to offload Pjanic this summer in order to reduce their massive wage bill and Juventus are one of the clubs interested in signing the midfielder. The report also states that the deal is likely to be a one-year loan with an option to buy.

Pjanic spent three trophy-laden seasons under Allegri and will be chomping at the bit for a reunion next season.

Max Allegri could ask for the return of Miralem Pjanic but the operation is complicated. [Gazzetta] #juvelive pic.twitter.com/WGxxuVq9mJ — Forza Juventus (@ForzaJuveEN) May 27, 2021

Juventus interested in signing Sergino Dest

Dest in action for Barcelona

Juventus are reportedly interested in signing Barcelona full-back Sergino Dest. The American joined Barcelona from Ajax last summer but has already caught the attention of some of Europe's biggest clubs.

According to SPORT, Juventus, Arsenal and Bayern Munich are all in the race for the right-back's signature. The report also states that Dest has no desire to leave Barcelona and is keen to establish himself at the club.

