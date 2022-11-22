"He's devastating" - Rio Ferdinand wowed by Arsenal star's performance at 2022 FIFA World Cup

Rio Ferdinand was wowed by Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka's performance at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in England's 6-2 win over Iran on Monday, November 21.

Saka, 21, started his campaign in Qatar in style, scoring two stellar goals against Iran in Group B's opening fixture. He blasted a left-footed shot for his first goal after Harry Maguire headed down a corner.

The Gunners forward showed off his nimble-footed dribbling skills before slotting home his second and England's fourth of the game in the second half.

It was an impressive performance from the winger. Former England international Ferdinand lauded the player for his performance as he told BBC One after the game (via Arsenal Buzz):

“He is devastating. The form he is in at the moment. He is at the top of the league with Arsenal and confidence is high.”

Jude Bellingham opened the scoring for the Three Lions in the first half before Saka made it two. Raheem Sterling scored a stunning third from a brilliant Harry Kane pass as England went it to the break 3-0 up.

Saka scored in the second half before Mehdi Taremi pulled one back for Iran. Substitutes Marcus Rashford and Jack Grealish found the back of the net as well.

Taremi scored another consolation for Iran in the dying moments from the penalty spot.

Arsenal star Bukayo Saka reacts to his showcase performance against Iran in the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Arsenal star Bukayo Saka said he felt in a good place and was loved by his fans and teammates after his team's win against Iran. Speaking to BBC MOTD Live, he said (via football.london):

"I feel like I'm in a good place, got support from the fans, I feel the love from them, the coaches, my teammates, I feel good and I'm ready to give 100 per cent and I will do that every time I put the shirt on. It's amazing to get the win in the end and put the pressure on. We have to be consistent, there's another game coming up in a few days and we have to win again."

He added:

"We needed that good start, we didn't play the best coming in so there was talk and speculation coming into the tournament but we showed them what we’re about and what we can do. I can't describe the feeling, it's amazing, I'm so happy, so proud, we got the win as well. It's a special day."

England's next Group B clash is against the USA on November 25.

