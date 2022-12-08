"He's so different" - Nigel de Jong says Chelsea and Arsenal target is like a 'wide receiver' from the NFL

Former Manchester City midfielder Nigel de Jong has showered praise on Portugal and AC Milan star Rafael Leao, who has been linked with a move to Chelsea and Arsenal in the past.

Leao, 23, turned heads after his goal-scoring performance in Portugal's 6-1 2022 FIFA World Cup win over Switzerland in Lusail, Qatar on Tuesday (6 December). Guiding their team to the quarter-finals, Goncalo Ramos, Raphael Guerreiro and Pepe also pitched in with goals.

A dynamic dribbler blessed with pace and directness, the Portuguese has scored twice in just 62 minutes of action at the ongoing 2022 FIFA World Cup, spread across four substitute appearances.

Ben Jacobs @JacobsBen A beautiful finish from Rafael Leão for his second World Cup goal. Milan still really intent on getting him to sign a new deal. Talks ongoing and Stefano Pioli says he's "waiting for good news". But Chelsea aren't going away. A beautiful finish from Rafael Leão for his second World Cup goal. Milan still really intent on getting him to sign a new deal. Talks ongoing and Stefano Pioli says he's "waiting for good news". But Chelsea aren't going away. https://t.co/aIICr139Xn

Leao has been on the radar of Chelsea and Arsenal since the start of the summer window. He is currently in the midst of contract negotiations with Milan amid rumors of a potential transfer.

Speaking to ITV Sport, De Jong claimed that Leao is unlike any other Portuguese winger and lauded him for his current form at club level. He elaborated:

"He's so different than the majority of wingers that Portugal have. I have been watching him at Milan and he's having a fantastic season, after becoming champion, mainly because he is their star player. At Portugal, it really takes time to get into the first XI."

De Jong compared the Sporting CP youth product's physique to that of a National Football League (NFL) wide receiver. He concluded:

"But when he comes on, then he makes an instant impact because of his size. He looks more like a wide receiver from NFL, rather than an actual winger. He is another threat Portugal have."

Leao, who finished 14th in the 2022 Ballon d'Or rankings, has scored seven goals and laid out nine assists in 20 games for Milan this season.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #ACMilan



“We had a positive meeting with Paolo Maldini before the World Cup, it was a good one - we’ll enter into details after the break”. Rafael Leão on his contract expiring in June 2024: “I will speak to AC Milan about my contract situation once the World Cup is over”.“We had a positive meeting with Paolo Maldini before the World Cup, it was a good one - we’ll enter into details after the break”. Rafael Leão on his contract expiring in June 2024: “I will speak to AC Milan about my contract situation once the World Cup is over”. 🔴🇵🇹 #ACMilan“We had a positive meeting with Paolo Maldini before the World Cup, it was a good one - we’ll enter into details after the break”. https://t.co/QVpPM9q7rn

As perTuttoMercatoWeb, he is set to meet Milan directors Paolo Maldini and Frederic Massara after the end of his international assignment in the Middle East to discuss a contract renewal. The Serie A giants are expected to offer him a €7 million-a-season deal.

Atletico Madrid set stunning price tag on Chelsea and Arsenal target Joao Felix

As per Relevo, Atletico Madrid have set a price tag of £120 million for Joao Felix amid interest from Chelsea, Arsenal, Manchester United, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Bayern Munich.

Felix, 23, is interested in a permanent switch as his relationship with Atletico Madrid manager Simeone has broken down. He has already asked his agent Jorge Mendes to deduce an exit strategy for him.

Both Chelsea and Arsenal are hoping to add new faces to their offensive setups in the upcoming winter transfer window. While the former is expecting changes under new manager Graham Potter, the latter has recently been dealt a blow in the form of Gabriel Jesus' injury.

A technical operator blessed with flair and directness, Felix has netted 33 goals and laid out 18 assists in 129 overall games for Atletico Madrid. He has been reduced to a rotational option in the ongoing 2022-23 season, starting only nine of his 18 games across all competitions.

