Despite a resounding 5-0 victory for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) over AC Ajaccio, Lionel Messi's performance, or lack thereof, did not go unnoticed. The Argentine superstar had a forgettable outing, finding himself largely ineffective while his teammates had no trouble in both crafting and converting opportunities.

Messi, usually a talisman for his sides, launched three attempts at goal, but two were thwarted, and the third barely troubled the opposition's goalkeeper. His influence on the game was further diminished by his lack of key passes, even though PSG dominated ball possession.

Many of his crosses failed to find their mark, leading to an overall display that fans found disappointingly subpar, especially against a team facing the imminent threat of relegation. Fan reaction to Lionel Messi's performance was swift and scathing on social media. A collection of the harsh but candid tweets are included below:

.😈 @sumptuouzz Messi, It's 5 fuvking 0 and no g/a for, what tf are you doing ?

Crocs+Weekly @Weeklyboidang #PSGACA im afraid to say this but, Messi is kinda nowhere now, I need him to score

Dimopicha 🇧🇬 @Dimopicha Messi is washed

🇫🇷 @MBAPPE_107 Everybody but messi scoring ☠️

LightOfJoy @imole_tontan 5 PSG goals and Messi not involved in any. He's done with that sh*t club.

👩🏾‍💻 @isirspov messi played like a man who was denied his ethics bonus

PSG march towards historic 11th French title, as Lionel Messi falters

Paris Saint-Germain are within touching distance of their monumental 11th French title, following a commanding 5-0 demolition of AC Ajaccio on home turf. This victory condemned the Corsican team to a Ligue 2 stint, while Lionel Messi endured a wave of discontent at the Parc des Princes.

Messi, freshly off the bench from a club-imposed suspension for skipping training in the previous month, faced a chorus of boos from the spectators. Despite the frosty reception, the match was decidedly one-sided, catapulting PSG to a commendable 81 points with a trifecta of games remaining.

The scoring frenzy began with Fabian Ruiz, who capitalized on a through ball from Danilo Pereira, driving it home to establish the lead for Paris in the 22nd minute. The lead doubled a mere 11 minutes later, with Mbappe's shot being diverted into Hakimi's trajectory by Francois-Joseph Sollacaro, and the right-back netted.

Barely two minutes into the second half, Mbappe extended the lead, capitalizing on a defensive blunder by Ajaccio that left Sollacaro helpless. The prodigious Mbappe soon added another feather to his cap, transforming a long ball from Sergio Ramos into a spectacular volley (54').

After Vitinha narrowly missed adding to PSG's tally, an own-goal sealed the rout with a deflected effort, taking the scoreline to an emphatic 5-0 (73'). The thrilling encounter ended with both teams down to 10 men, following the late dismissals of Hakimi and Ajaccio's Thomas Mangani.

