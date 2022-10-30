"He's not even a consideration" - Chelsea star told he might not make England's FIFA World Cup squad due to poor form

Former Chelsea winger Pat Nevin has hit out at Raheem Sterling for his poor form. He said that the forward is at risk of losing his place in the England squad for the FIFA World Cup in Qatar next month.

Sterling, 27, opened his Blues stint with four goals and an assist in his first eight games after arriving from Manchester City for £47.5 million in July. However, he has suffered a dip in form and has not scored in his last eight games.

In Chelsea's 4-1 Premier League loss at Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday (October 29), Sterling was substituted off in the 63rd minute. He completed just 13 passes, registered zero shots and zero successful dribbles and won just one duel.

B/R Football @brfootball



Graham Potter is handed his first Chelsea loss by his former club FT: Brighton 4-1 ChelseaGraham Potter is handed his first Chelsea loss by his former club FT: Brighton 4-1 ChelseaGraham Potter is handed his first Chelsea loss by his former club 😬 https://t.co/A64oWR6InX

Speaking on BBC Radio Five Live (via Mirror), Nevin said that Sterling is the only player who has failed to impress under Potter. He said:

"I'm watching Raheem Sterling right now, and I've said that Graham Potter has got the best from every player since he has been there, with one exception: Raheem Sterling."

Nevin slammed the former Liverpool winger for his performance at the Amex and cast doubt on his FIFA World Cup selection. He added:

"If he keeps playing the way he is right now, he's not even a consideration for the World Cup. He is having a really really bad time, and today, he is having an absolutely terrible game."

Sterling, who has scored 19 goals in 79 international caps, has been goalless in his last five England appearances in the UEFA Nations League. However, with the likes of Jack Grealish and Jadon Sancho underperforming for their respective club, Sterling is expected to travel to Qatar next month.

Ranked fifth in the world, the Three Lions have been drawn in Group B alongside the USA, Wales and Iran. The FIFA World Cup kicks off on November 20, with the final on December 18.

Chelsea boss Graham Potter on Raheem Sterling's changing role

During a pre-match press conference, Chelsea manager Graham Potter was asked about Raheem Sterling's recent indifferent form. He said:

"It's not something we have to zoom in to one person. As a team, we can do better, and if we do better as a team, then individuals will benefit from that, so that's where the work is."

Potter said that Sterling has the necessary tools to operate in multiple positions, especially at right wing-back. He added:

"He's got the flexibility, ability and quality to play in several positions. It's not straightforward with losing the players we have (to injury). So you're constantly trying to find the right balance and find the right solutions. But he can help us in a number of positions."

Sterling is next set to feature for Chelsea in the UEFA Champions League home clash against Dinamo Zagreb on Wednesday (November 2).

Poll : 0 votes