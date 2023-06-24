"He's a very exciting player to have in your team" - Aaron Ramsey tells Arsenal to keep hold of 21-year-old star at the club

Former Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey has urged Mikel Arteta to keep Folarin Balogun at the club next season.

The 21-year-old USA international was on loan at Stade Reims last season, where he scored 21 goals in 37 Ligue 1 games. But there is a chance that despite an impressive season in France, he could leave the club this summer.

West Ham United are interested in signing Balogun but Mikel Arteta wants to assess him during the pre-season before making a decision. Ramsey, who spent 11 years at the Emirates, wants the Spanish tactician to retain the striker.

"I’m not the Arsenal manager but Balogun’s very good. We played against him a couple of times and, from what I saw there, he's a very exciting player to have in your team. Arsenal have many great players but he's definitely got the quality. And, yes, he's good enough for the Premier League."

Arsenal already have Gabriel Jesus, Leandro Trossard and Eddie Nketiah as their options up front. If Balogun stays at the club next season, there is a chance that he could struggle for regular playing time.

Throughout his 12-year-long stay on Arsenal's books, the New York-born forward has played just 10 senior games.

Pundit urges Arsenal not to use Kai Havertz as a No. 9

Another player Folarin Balogun could compete with for playing time next season is Kai Havertz.

The Germany international, as per Football.London, is close to joining the Gunners from Chelsea for a fee of £60 million. He had a troublesome time with the Blues last season, scoring just nine goals in 47 games.

Havertz was largely used as a No. 9 at Chelsea by Thomas Tuchel and Graham Potter. But Jay Bothroyd doesn't want Mikel Arteta to repeat that experiment.

The former Cardiff City striker tweeted (h/t @jaybothroyd):

"If he’s going to play as a no.8 I think it’s a good signing. Wide player or striker definitely not."

Havertz, 24, can play in a variety of positions up front and in midfield. It remains to be seen what plan Arteta has in store for the former Bayer Leverkusen playmaker.

