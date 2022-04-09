"He’s an exciting, skilful player" - Luke Chadwick on Ajax midfielder Erik Ten Hag wants at Manchester United

It is an open secret Manchester United are closing in on appointing Erik Ten Hag as their next manager. Rumours suggest the Dutchman is keen on bringing Ajax winger Antony with him to Old Trafford.

Former Red Devils midfielder Luke Chadwick believes it would make a lot of sense. He said during an exclusive interview with CaughtOffside:

“From what I’ve seen of Antony and read about him, he’s an exciting, skilful player who’s done well at Ajax."

“It could make sense for Ten Hag to bring in players he knows and trusts, and that could help in terms of making sure the dressing room is behind you, as I’ve mentioned," added Chadwick.

It goes without saying that Manchester United already have multiple options on the flanks, including the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Anthony Elanga.

Nevertheless, Chadwick believes it isn't a bad idea to add more attacking firepower to their ranks as United eye Erik Ten Hag as their next manager.

According to him, raising the competition in the squad woukd improve the standard of the team and eventually help the club return to the Premier League elite. He said:

“Obviously there are players in that position – Elanga, Rashford and Sancho, who’s showing better form now and who looks like he has a big long-term future. But you can never have too many good players, so if Antony does come in, I’m sure everyone at the club would be fully behind that."

Chadwick continued:

“That’s how it should be – competition for places, and whoever’s performing well in training gets to pull on the shirt and play at the weekend. Hopefully that will raise standards, as is needed if the club wants to be back to where it wants to be nearer the top of the table, rather than 5th, 6th or 7th position.”

Manchester United risk missing out on Champions League football next season

The attacker has bagged 12 goals and 10 assists for Ajax in 33 games so far this season.

The Red Devils have had a disappointing campaign.

Having both domestic cup and the UEFA Champions League, they're all set to endure another trophyless campaign.

Unless their performances improve and a few other results go their way, United are set to miss out on the UEFA Champions League next season.

As things stand, Manchester United occupy seventh position in the Premier League table, with 51 points in 30 games. They have just eight games left to push themselves into the top four of the table.

