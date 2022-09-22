"He's an extraordinary player" - Manchester United star sends message of support to Paul Pogba amid injury struggles

Manchester United defender Raphael Varane has sent Paul Pogba a message of support amidst the Juventus midfielder's injury and off-the-field issues.

Varane is quoted as saying (via Football Italia):

“Of course I won’t talk about the legal news. He’s a friend of mine. I support him and he faces challenges, including this injury. He has to be okay to come back as soon as possible."

He continued,

“He’s an extraordinary player, we want to see him on the pitch and fulfilled, we want to see him come back as soon as possible and enjoy himself.”

Pogba is currently embroiled in an extortion investigation involving his brother and alleged blackmail of the former United midfielder.

The French midfielder was allegedly held at gunpoint by armed men who demanded €13 million from the player back in March.

It comes after his brother Mathias Pogba claimed that the Juve midfielder had acquired the services of a witch doctor.

Bizarre video from Mathias Pogba (Paul's Pogba’s brother) where he claims he will reveal some things about his brother Paul, his agent/lawyer Rafaela Pimenta & Kylian Mbappe https://t.co/TDfoevyVC5

Pogba joined Juventus from Manchester United this past summer following the expiration of his contract with the Red Devils.

He is yet to make a competitive appearance for Juve as he recovers from a knee injury that requires surgery which could see him miss the 2022 FIFA World Cup in November.

Varane played alongside Pogba for United last season, with the latter making 27 appearances, scoring one goal and providing nine assists.

Hamstring injuries would see him miss 20 games for United in the 2021-22 season and fitness issues have unfortunately carried over into the new campaign in Turin.

Pogba left Manchester United unceremoniously

It has been a torrid time for Pogba

Pogba had encountered a difficult time at Manchester United, with both problems on and off the field taking hold.

He returned to Old Trafford back in 2016 from Juve for £89 million which made him the world's most expensive player at the time.

The fee would hamper much of his second spell at United, with many believing the Red Devils overpaid for the midfielder.

He made 233 appearances for the Premier League club, scoring 39 goals and contributing 54 assists.

The midfielder was constantly scrutinized for his ventures off-the-field, particularly his personality not sitting well with the English media.

@MicahRichards 🗣 "Kane's not turned up for training and we call him a saint, Pogba's never said he wanted to leave and he's getting abuse." @GNev2 and Graeme Souness argue about the treatment of Paul Pogba's future compared to Harry Kane 🗣 "Kane's not turned up for training and we call him a saint, Pogba's never said he wanted to leave and he's getting abuse."@MicahRichards @GNev2 and Graeme Souness argue about the treatment of Paul Pogba's future compared to Harry Kane https://t.co/JADAyN0Gue

Pogba would feel the ire of Manchester United fans during the latter stages of his time at the club and was booed in a 3-2 win over Norwich City in April.

The Frenchman would release an Amazon documentary titled 'The Pogmentary' which didn't sit well with the Old Trafford faithful.

It detailed his exit from the club, including conversations about how he felt his contract offer from United was not acceptable.

