“He’s not fazed again by big games” – Ray Parlour urges Arsenal to sign FIFA World Cup star tracked by Newcastle

Former Arsenal midfielder Ray Parlour has urged the Gunners to sign Morocco's breakout star Azzedine Ounahi after his eye-catching performances at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The Atlas Lions created history in Qatar by reaching the semi-finals, becoming the first African team, and the first Arab team, to reach this stage of the tournament.

However, their fairytale run was eventually halted by France on Wednesday as the reigning champions prevailed 2-0.

Morocco will now play for the bronze medal against Croatia in the third-place play-off on Saturday, but regardless of the outcome, Walid Regragui's team can be proud of themselves as they won hearts all over.

Azzedine Ounahi played in France's third tier less than two years ago. He's now at Angers, who are bottom of Ligue 1. He made his senior Morocco debut in January.



He lit up the midfield in wins vs. Belgium, Spain and Portugal.



He lit up the midfield in wins vs. Belgium, Spain and Portugal. Now the 22-year-old is in a World Cup semifinal.

Many of their stars could now be on the move with a new club in the winter transfer window, including Ounahi, whose standout performances in the midfield have garnered interest from the Premier League.

While Newcastle United and West Ham United have been linked with him, Parlour believes Arsenal must go for him instead. Speaking to talkSPORT, he said (via HITC):

“He is different class. Definitely (take him at Arsenal). With what I have seen of him in this tournament. He’s not fazed again by big games, which it is for your country and he’s so comfortable.

“He’s always on the half-turn. He is always looking to probe and try and get balls in-behind the fullbacks. But I thought it was a really good performance. They only lacked that striker.”

Ounahi operates from the number eight position, where Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta is stacked with options such as Granit Xhaka, Martin Odegaard, Fabio Vieira and Albert Sambi Lokonga.

The 22-year-old currently plies his trade with Angers in Ligue 1, a team that is languishing at the bottom of the table.

Morocco Midfielder Azzedine Ounahi is one of the players who has played a key role in Morocco's run to the semis and he is now attracting interest from clubs in the Premier League, La Liga and Bundesliga.



(via ) Morocco Midfielder Azzedine Ounahi is one of the players who has played a key role in Morocco’s run to the semis and he is now attracting interest from clubs in the Premier League, La Liga and Bundesliga.(via @David_Ornstein 🚨 Morocco Midfielder Azzedine Ounahi is one of the players who has played a key role in Morocco’s run to the semis and he is now attracting interest from clubs in the Premier League, La Liga and Bundesliga.🇲🇦 (via @David_Ornstein🌕) https://t.co/ypNZwltTiB

He made his senior debut for Morocco in January this year at the African Cup of Nations and has since earned 15 more caps, which is a testament to his meteoric rise to prominence.

Arsenal resume Premier League campaign on 27 December

Speaking of the Gunners, they are leading the race for the 2022-23 Premier League title with 37 points from 14 matches, sitting atop the table ahead of Manchester City.

The north London side have made a prolific start to their top-flight campaign with many new signings hitting the round running.

Motivated by their disappointment at missing the top-four at the fag end of last season, Arsenal are keen to pick up their first league title since the 2003-04 season.

