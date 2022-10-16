"He's fed up" - Ex-PSG captain defends Christophe Galtier's angry outburst ahead of Ligue 1 clash against Marseille

Former Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) captain Eric Rabesandratana has jumped to Parisian manager Christophe Galtier's defense after his recent rant about media speculations involving Kylian Mbappe.

Galtier, who arrived from Nice ahead of the 2022-23 season, has opened his new coaching chapter with an unbeaten run of 15 matches. However, his short reign has recently experienced a lot of turmoil.

Earlier this week, Mbappe expressed his desire to depart PSG in January due to a broken relationship with the top brass, according to MARCA.

Speaking ahead of his team's Ligue 1 clash against Marseille on Sunday (16 October), Galtier set off on a rant after he was asked about Mbappe's future (via RMC Sport):

"I realize that match after match, conference after conference, we only talk about one-and-a-half minutes of football over a conference of 10 minutes.

"And whatever I tell you, you don't believe me since you write the opposite, you say the opposite. I tell you that it's going well, that they are united and you write the opposite."

Speaking to France Bleu Paris (via Canal Supporters), Rabesandratana sympathized with the former Lille manager's outburst:

"It's a rant, a cry from the heart too. Christophe Galtier is a little annoyed and wants to get back to the essentials, that is to talk about football. It is a real position that he takes too. I sincerely believe that it is a real cry from the heart."

Rabesandratana asserted that Galtier prefers to remain involved with football and the media duties are restricting him from doing his job:

"As he said, he is happy to be a PSG coach. I think it was a dream for him and we are breaking his dream a bit. He is a man of the field, he is there to train. He also wants to take advantage of this experience. But today, it represents what all PSG coaches have experienced."

He also said that Galtier is frustrated with the host of non-sporting questions he has to face during a press conference:

"Christophe Galtier is not a causette either. I think he can handle it all. The journalists are doing their job, but he certainly has the impression of missing out on the essential – the field. And he's fed up."

PSG are atop the Ligue 1 standings with 26 points from 10 games.

Christophe Galtier says 'everything is heavily amplified' when it comes to PSG

Speaking to PSG TV, Christophe Galtier claimed that he has to be careful about handling media duties for his new club:

"You need to be as natural as possible in your daily management of the players. Making sure that everything that gets said remains as confidential as possible because everything is heavily amplified here."

He added:

"With that media exposure, I've noticed that for Paris Saint-Germain, the glass is always half-empty; it's never half-full. You also need to be very careful and not let criticism get to you."

