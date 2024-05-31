“He’s a forward who has everything a modern player needs" - Chelsea star Djordje Petrovic heaps praise on Arsenal transfer target

Chelsea goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic has offered a glowing assessment of Benjamin Sesko amid Premier League links this summer. Arsenal, Manchester United, and the Blues are interested in the Slovenian.

Sesko has been in excellent form for RB Leipzig this season and has attracted a lot of interest for his exploits this term. The 21-year-old forward has scored 18 goals in 42 appearances across all competitions for the German outfit this season.

He has been heavily linked with Arsenal and Chelsea, while Manchester United are also understood to be in the race to secure his signature. However, Petrovic would love to see the Slovenia international play with him at Stamford Bridge.

Speaking ahead of the 2024 European Championships, the goalkeeper opened up about the rumors linking Sesko to Stamford Bridge. Petrovic told Slovenian outlet Nogomania (as quoted by football.london):

“I know [about the rumours linking him with Chelsea] and have been following him. He’s having a good half-season, he’s in great scoring form. I read that he’s scored in his last seven matches in a row. He seems to have gained strong momentum for the Euros."

He added:

“He’s a forward who has everything a modern player needs. He’s tall, strong, fast and intelligent. I’ve watched some of his matches. Of course he can play in the Premier League. Absolutely! He has great potential and he’s been successfully proving it in recent months.”

The Mirror claims that Arsenal are in pole position to land Sesko's signature, with the 21-year-old reportedly preferring a move to the Emirates ahead of Chelsea and Manchester United.

CEO of European giants offers update on Arsenal and Chelsea target's future

Inter Milan CEO Giuseppe Marotta has revealed that the club is working on a new deal for Lautaro Martinez this summer. The Argentine forward has been linked with Arsenal and Chelsea.

Gunners boss Mikel Arteta is keen on signing an attacker this summer to bolster his options after losing the title race to Manchester City during the 2023-24 campaign.

Meanwhile, Chelsea will also have a busy transfer window as they prepare for new manager Enzo Maresca's arrival. Multiple reports suggest that the Italian has agreed on a five-year contract, with only the official announcement pending.

Martinez, who has two years left on his Inter contract, has been linked with a move away from Italy. However, Inter CEO Marotta has revealed the talks over an extension are ongoing.

He said (via HITC):

“It’s not a concern, it’s negotiations, negotiations that represent typical dynamics of the world of football, especially at this stage of the season. Let’s start with an important consideration, which is that Lautaro has a great sense of belonging to this club, this city and he will help us in the negotiation with his agent."

"There is certainly no hurry, we will take it slowly, there are business priorities, in due course we will also address these issues, if we want to consider them as such, but not too much because they are ordinary situations.”