"He's getting a little old, isn't he?" - Tom Brady seems to take a cheeky dig at Cristiano Ronaldo in latest FIFA World Cup commercial 

NFL legend Tom Brady seemingly took a cheeky dig at Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo in a recently released commercial for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The tournament in Qatar is set to start on November 20. Ronaldo, 37, will once again lead Portugal's hopes of conquering the holy grail of football.

Brady was part of the recently released commercial for the biggest sporting event on the planet. The advertisement shows the five-time Ballon d'Or winner scoring his iconic free kick against Spain during the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Ronaldo scored a spectacular free kick against Spain during the group stages of the tournament. The late goal helped his team level with La Roja in a game that ended in a 3-3 draw. Ronaldo scored a hat-trick in what was one of the greatest individual performances in the history of the tournament.

However, the Portuguese isn't in his best form this season with Manchester United. He has scored only once and assisted twice in nine games for the Red Devils and many have suggested that age is probably catching up to the legendary forward.

Brady echoed those opinions as he said during the commercial (h/t MARCA)l:

"He's getting a little old, isn't he?"

Brady is one of the oldest players in the NFL. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' quarterback is still going strong at 45. The player recently made a comeback after a short-lived retirement.

Before announcing the reversal of his decision to retire, Brady was seen watching Cristiano Ronaldo score a hat-trick against Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League last season.

Former Tottenham Hotspur manager warned Erik ten Hag about Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has bizarrely decided to demote Cristiano Ronaldo to a role on the bench. The former Juventus player was also not part of the United team that lost 6-3 to Manchester City on October 2.

Former Tottenham manager Tim Sherwood had this to say regarding Ten Hag's treatment of Ronaldo and his former Real Madrid teammate Casemiro (via Manchester Evening News):

"Why has he bought Casemiro to the club? He’s fully fit, give him the opportunity to play, get him on the pitch as soon as you can. We are talking about a five-time Champions League winner, why on earth is he sitting next to Cristiano Ronaldo, the greatest player we have seen on the bench?

"It’s different if you have top-drawer players on the pitch but those two are good enough to play in the Manchester United side."

Casemiro was signed in the summer for £70 million, but is yet to nail down a starting spot. He has played only 395 minutes across nine games.

