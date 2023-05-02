"He's getting a lot of stick, which is unfair" - Ian Wright slams Arsenal star's unfair critics amid four-game winless

Arsenal legend Ian Wright has jumped to the defense of under-fire Gunners center-back Rob Holding, claiming it is unfair to single him out for the Londoners’ recent misfortunes.

Holding has served as Arsenal’s center-back in the absence (lower back injury) of first-choice center-back William Saliba. The Englishman has failed to impress in the Frenchman’s absence, with him getting brutally criticized by fans and pundits alike.

After last week’s 4-1 defeat to Manchester City, former Liverpool star Jamie Carragher claimed that Holding and Gabriel Magalhaes were terrified of Erling Haaland. Meanwhile, Manchester United legend Roy Keane has called Holding the team’s weakest link.

Arsenal News Channel @Arsenalnewschan 🗣️ #Arsenal legend Ian Wright thinks recent criticism of Rob Holding is unfair: “Someone like Saliba is a massive miss. It’s a massive drop-off. I think it’s very unfortunate what’s happening to Rob Holding because a lot of people have been making mistakes at Arsenal in the last… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… 🗣️#Arsenal legend Ian Wright thinks recent criticism of Rob Holding is unfair: “Someone like Saliba is a massive miss. It’s a massive drop-off. I think it’s very unfortunate what’s happening to Rob Holding because a lot of people have been making mistakes at Arsenal in the last… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/vs85gPpyx7

Wright, who won five trophies with the Gunners, has stood in Holding’s corner, claiming that the criticism aimed at Holding is unfair. On The Kelly & Wrighty Show, he said (via the Mirror):

“You have to question something, because something has gone wrong. When you look at the players, someone like William Saliba is a massive miss. It's very unfortunate what is happening to Rob Holding because a lot of people have been making mistakes at Arsenal in the last few games.

“For some reason, simply because Rob Holding has come in to fill the gap of William Saliba – which is very tough – he's getting a lot of stick, which is unfair. I think Arsenal and other certain players have dropped their standards which makes mistakes but for some reason you blame Rob Holding.”

Holding has appeared in 13 Premier League games this season, starting only six of them. With him starting, Arteta's side have conceded 13 games in six games, winning twice and drawing four.

The north Londoners’ last win in the Premier League came against Leeds United on April 1. They have since drawn thrice and lost once, surrendering their Premier League lead to City.

Perry Groves criticizes Rob Holding’s attitude in Arsenal’s defeat to Manchester City

Despite scoring Arsenal’s only goal against Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on April 26, Rob Holding has been slammed by former Gunners winger Perry Groves.

Groves, who spent six years in north London between 1986 and 1992, has expressed his frustration after catching Holding in a cheerful mood in the defeat at City. Holding was seen exchanging a laugh with City ace Erling Haaland towards the end of the first half, which angered Groves.

Speaking to talkSPORT, he said:

“Holding, stop smiling and laughing!

“I don’t want to see my centre-half smiling and laughing, especially when you’ve just been given the run around by Haaland.”

Holding had a poor game against the reigning champions, with him misplacing most of his long balls and coming out second-best in most of the duels. He lost five of eight duels, committed two fouls, and misplaced four of six long balls against Manchester City.

The 27-year-old will hope to fare a lot better when Arteta’s men lock horns with Chelsea on Tuesday night (May 2).

Poll : 0 votes