"He’s getting rave reviews" - Gary Lineker and Alan Shearer agree on next Liverpool manager after Jurgen Klopp 

Gary Lineker and Alan Shearer reckon Xabi Alonso could be a great option to potentially replace Jurgen Klopp as Liverpool manager in the future.

Alonso spent five years at Anfield as a player between 2009 and 2014 before moving to Real Madrid. He registered 18 goals and 20 assists in 210 games for the Reds, winning multiple trophies, including one UEFA Champions League.

The now-retired midfielder is the manager of Bayer Leverkusen, whom he joined in October last year. Alonso has been excellent for the German club as helped them reach the UEFA Europa League semi-finals last season.

His side are unbeaten this season as they lead the Bundesliga table and their Europa League group and have also qualified for the DFB-Pokal third round. Alonso's attacking style of play has garnered praise from across the footballing world and Shearer and Lineker believe he can succeed Klopp at Liverpool.

On The Rest is Football podcast, Shearer said about Alonso (via ECHO):

"He’s getting rave reviews isn’t he? He’s started his coaching and managerial career really well. It won’t be long if he keeps on going before others are starting to look at him if they haven’t already and then you never know do you?"

Lineker, meanwhile, referenced Alonso's links to Real Madrid before backing him to also potentially take over from Klopp at Liverpool:

"I think there’s every chance that once Carlo Ancelotti walks away or is pushed out as is often the case at Real Madrid, he might end up there as manager of a certain Jude Bellingham."

"Also, he could possibly follow (Jurgen) Klopp further down the line. With these things, you always do, don't you. There is always going to be (Steven) Gerrard."

Shearer concluded:

"In 12 months time that might all change. But, it does look as though he’s going to be around for a long time at the top doesn’t he?"

Alonso has a record of 31 wins, 11 draws, and 10 defeats in 52 games for Bayer Leverkusen so far. He has been heavily linked with a move to Real Madrid next summer, with Carlo Ancelotti likely to take up the Brazil job (via Goal).

A look at Jurgen Klopp's time at Liverpool

Jurgen Klopp joined the Reds from Borussia Dortmund in October 2015 and has achieved great success at Anfield. Having finished eighth in his first season, the 2022-23 campaign was the first time Liverpool ended outside the top four in the Premier League under the German.

Klopp has led the Merseysiders to multiple title challenges with Manchester City, winning it in the 2019-20 season. He has also won the UEFA Champions League, FA Cup, Carabao Cup, FIFA Club World Cup, the Community Shield and the UEFA Super Cup.

Klopp signed a new contract with Liverpool in 2022 which will keep him at the club until 2026. One can expect the German manager to see out his contract unless a major dip in form. The Reds have started this season well with just one loss in 16 games across competitions.