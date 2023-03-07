"He's not going to have fun tomorrow" - Bayern Munich superstar sends message to Kylian Mbappe ahead of PSG UCL clash

Bayern Munich forward Thomas Muller sent a bold message to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) winger Kylian Mbappe ahead of their UEFA Champions League Round of 16 second-leg clash. The two sides are set to face off at the Allianz Arena on March 8.

Mbappe came on as a late substitute in the first leg at the Parc des Princes on February 14, which the Bavarians won 1-0. The Frenchman suffered a hamstring injury back then and was unable to start as a result.

He came on after Kingsley Coman's goal gave the Bavarians the lead. Mbappe's introduction certainly made a difference as the no. 7 proved to be a perennial threat to Bayern's defense.

Speaking ahead of the second leg, Muller made a defiant claim about the Frenchman. While the German acknowledged the attacker's qualities, he said that PSG talisman won't be a menace if the Bavarians' plan comes to fruition.

The Bayern captain said (via RMC Sport):

"I understand Kylian, he has a lot of confidence in him. His explosiveness, his good choices, it's super effective and I love it. I think the whole world likes to watch him. But if our plan is effective, he's not going to have fun tomorrow."

Muller added:

"He is the player who scores the most goals for PSG. But it's a team sport, you also have to avoid passing passes to him and give him too much space. Tomorrow it will be an important factor for Paris . Every strong point has a weak point."

The former AS Monaco has scored 30 goals and has provided eight assists in 30 games across competitions this season. He has scored seven goals and has provided three assists in seven UEFA Champions League appearances.

Bayern manager Julian Nagelsmann expects more attacking approach from Kylian Mbappe's PSG in the second leg

Bayern Munich manager Julian Nagelsmann acknowledged that Mbappe's absence from the starting XI in the first leg was a massive blow for the Parisian club.

Nagelsmann further added that he expects Christophe Galtier's team to take a more attacking approach in the second leg.

He said (Bavarian Football Works):

“In the first leg they were without Kylian Mbappe at the start, which affected their match plan a little bit, When he came on, they started playing a different way. As I said, I expect it to be much more attacking and open than in Paris.”

Given PSG will be needing a goal in the second leg, it's likely that Galtier's side will start the match all guns blazing.

