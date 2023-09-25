“He’s not going to be happy sitting on the side” – Pundit feels 25-year-old Arsenal star could leave Emirates amid interest from rivals

Former footballer Robbie Earle believes Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale must consider a move away from the Emirates amid interest from Premier League rivals Chelsea.

The Express reported that the Blues and Bayern Munich are keeping tabs on the 25-year-old goalkeeper after he was left out of the Gunners' 1-0 win against Everton (September 17).

Ramsdale has been Arsenal's number one after joining from Sheffield United in 2021 for an initial fee of £24 million. However, the England international has failed to appear in any of his side's last three matches across all competitions.

Many believe that Brentford loanee David Raya who's made Mikel Arteta's starting XI over the last week, is preferred over Ramsdale. The Spain international started league ties against Everton and Tottenham Hotspur (September 24) and in the 4-0 Champions League win over PSV Eindhoven (September 20).

Believing Raya to be first-choice at the Emirates, Earle said (via TBR):

"Ramsdale, as much as he’s supporting from the side and is a big personality, looks like he’s going to be number two. His England ambitions for the Euros coming up, it’s going to be interesting to see if and at what stage he decides he needs to move to play first-team football. He’s not going to be happy sitting on the side."

Since joining the Gunners, Ramsdale has recorded 83 appearances across all competitions, managing 30 clean sheets. It will be interesting to see whether the former Bournemouth keeper does return in goal over the next few weeks.

"I think he will" - Ex-Liverpool star tips Aaron Ramsdale to leave Arsenal in January

Aaron Ramsdale (via Getty Images)

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher believes Ramsdale is headed for the exit at the Emirates in January. The England international has seemingly lost his place to David Raya after managing to start his club's first four Premier League fixtures this season.

While in goal for the north London side during the 2023-24 campaign, Ramsdale managed one clean sheet. On the other hand, Raya, who has made three appearances, has secured two clean sheets against Everton and PSV Eindhoven.

Carragher, who believes the 25-year-old will leave north London in January, told Sky Sports (via Metro):

"I think he will be [leaving in January] if he got an opportunity at a decent club and Arsenal were happy with that. He hasn’t done badly at Arsenal. He’s done really well and better than a lot of people thought he would."

Gunners' boss Arteta has maintained that he will use both goalkeepers based on the requirements of each game.