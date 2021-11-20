“He’s going to be a special player” – Joe Cole tips Chelsea talent with “great attitude” to succeed at Stamford Bridge

Conor Gallagher might force his way into Thomas Tuchel's central midfield next season, according to former Chelsea player Joe Cole. Gallagher, who is presently on loan at Crystal Palace, has impressed his parent club this season.

He has scored four goals in ten Premier League outings, and his performances may entice Chelsea to keep him at the club in the future.

Jorginho, N'Golo Kante, Mateo Kovacic, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Saul, Ross Barkley and Mason Mount are among the central midfielders available to Chelsea. Tiemoue Bakayoko, Billy Gilmour, Danny Drinkwater and Gallagher are also on loan for the Blues. Gallagher can develop into a "great player" under Tuchel next season, according to Cole.

Frank Khalid @FrankKhalidUK Chelsea loan star Conor Gallagher has overtaken Billy Gilmour and could replace Mateo Kovacic, says Joe Cole. Chelsea loan star Conor Gallagher has overtaken Billy Gilmour and could replace Mateo Kovacic, says Joe Cole. https://t.co/XtkycestCg

"He can play box-to-box, a No8," the former England international told JOE. "He can play with his back to goal, he can play as a No10. He’s better as a No8, box-to-box - and he could even play at Chelsea where Kovacic plays, but he would score more goals than Kovacic. Chelsea won’t sell him, Chelsea ain’t silly. Him and Gilmour are out on loan. He’s probably gone above Billy because of what he’s done.”

“He’s gone on loan and done it, he’s such a talent. He was at West Brom last year and he’s gone through the process. Chelsea have a process where they send the boys out on loan. Mason [Mount] did six months in Holland, a year at Derby and into the first-team.” They can’t get Gallagher back until the end of the season, but he’ll be one for next season. "Nice kid, great attitude, great player. He’s going to be a special player."

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel speaks highly of English star who is out on loan

Conor Gallagher in action for Crystal Palace

Gallagher was rewarded for his outstanding performance with his maiden senior England cap against San Marino on Monday. It has come four years after he won the U17 World Cup for England.

It caps off a spectacular ascent for the youngster, who was relegated with West Bromwich Albion last season after loan spells at Charlton and Swansea. Tuchel said on Friday that he "loves" Gallagher but that he won't rush him because he has plenty of other central midfielders to choose from.

"It’s too early to talk about it and way too early to talk about it in public and before we talk about it with Conor himself about what he wants and what his goals are," said the Chelsea manager. "This will happen in the summer because we all agreed to the decision that he wanted to join Crystal Palace and Patrick Vieira’s team. So he saw this as a possibility for him and we had talks before.”

Sky Sports Premier League @SkySportsPL "I loved him from day one, there cannot be a coach who does not love guys like this!" 🥰



High praise from Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel, who believes Conor Gallagher is in the right place to continue his development on loan at Crystal Palace 🎙️💬 "I loved him from day one, there cannot be a coach who does not love guys like this!" 🥰High praise from Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel, who believes Conor Gallagher is in the right place to continue his development on loan at Crystal Palace 🎙️💬

"I’m not surprised that the national coach loves him because I've loved him since day one. There cannot be a coach who does not love guys like this, humble, nice, a smile on their face, always ready to give everything, who wants to learn and wants to improve."

ALSO READ Article Continues below

"Also as a teammate I would have loved to play with him... it’s a pleasure to get to know the guy, to have the guy and I’m super happy it’s worked out so well. Now it’s on him to keep going, to keep his feet on the ground and the rest we will decide… not in a rush."

Edited by Diptanil Roy