“He’s gonna get cooked today” – Manchester United fans worried about 23-year-old being named in line-up to face Man City

Manchester United fans are skeptical about Tyrell Malacia's inclusion in the starting XI for their Premier League clash against Manchester City later today (January 14).

The Dutchman starts in the left-back position as Luke Shaw starts as a centre-back alongside Raphael Varane in front of goalkeeper David de Gea.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka starts as right-back while Casemiro and Fred start as holding midfielders. Christian Eriksen, Bruno Fernandes, Anthony Martial, and Marcus Rashford complete the Red Devils' lineup.

Malacia has been tasked with dealing with City's Riyad Mahrez in the all-important derby at Old Trafford.

Manchester United fans aren't too sure about Malacia's presence in the starting lineup. While the young Dutchman has been impressive in attack, he has shown a lack of composure at times in defense this season.

Fans took to Twitter to express their thoughts on the 23-year-old's name in the starting XI against Manchester City. Here are some of their reactions:

Jmori @PA_Man_U_Fan @StretfordPaddck Malacia is going to have a very long day. Hopefully I am wrong. @StretfordPaddck Malacia is going to have a very long day. Hopefully I am wrong.

Rahul Ramdas @Rahul_Ramdas @AdamCrafton_ Still less concerning than Malacia going up against Mahrez though. That could be the side that kills us. @AdamCrafton_ Still less concerning than Malacia going up against Mahrez though. That could be the side that kills us.

Matty Murray 🇾🇪👑🐐 @MattyMurray18 @74_reddevil Icl I love Malacia think he's a brilliant player but he's gonna get cooked today unfortunately @74_reddevil Icl I love Malacia think he's a brilliant player but he's gonna get cooked today unfortunately 😂

Conrad @MrBuck89 Malacia starting is worrying the fuck out of me Malacia starting is worrying the fuck out of me

Malacia joined Manchester United from Feyenoord last summer for around £13 million. He started his English top-flight career decently but was soon taken over by Luke Shaw in the pecking order under Erik ten Hag.

Malacia has made 20 appearances so far this season across competitions.

Manchester United seek revenge from Manchester City

The two sides last faced each other in the Premier League in October at the Etihad Stadium. Manchester City demolished the visitors 6-3 as Phil Foden and Erling Haaland both scored hat tricks. Antony and Anthony Martial (2) scored for Manchester United.

However, things have changed now and the Red Devils seem to be a much better outfit under Ten Hag. They have won their previous eight competitive games across all competitions and are the only English team to be competing in four competitions.

Moreover, Manchester City have shown chinks in their armor with three wins out of their previous five Premier League games. They come into the derby on the back of a 2-0 defeat against Southampton in the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup.

Football Daily @footballdaily



#carabaocup Southampton advance to the semi-finals after knocking out serial winners Manchester City Southampton advance to the semi-finals after knocking out serial winners Manchester City 😳💥💥 #carabaocup https://t.co/KWfGIUthHq

Manchester United are currently fourth in the Premier League table, four points behind second-placed Manchester City. It will certainly be a big boost for them if they can close that gap to just one point with a win on Saturday.

It will certainly be a big test against Pep Guardiola's side, though, who will look to bounce back from their disappointing defeat against Southampton.

Paul Merson predicts the result of Man Utd vs Man City and Tottenham vs Arsenal! Click here

Poll : 0 votes