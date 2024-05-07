"He’s not good enough" - Michael Owen delivers grim Erik ten Hag verdict, urges Manchester United to sack him before FA Cup final

Former Liverpool forward Michael Owen has urged Manchester United to sack Erik ten Hag as he's 'not the right man for the job'.

The Red Devils suffered a 4-0 defeat against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park in the Premier League on Monday, May 6. They are eighth in the league standings with 54 points after 35 games. They are on course to finish lowest in the post-Sir Alex Ferguson era. United finished seventh with 64 points under David Moyes in the 2013-14 season.

After the Palace clash, Michael Owen slammed Ten Hag and claimed that Manchester United need to sack him soon. He said (via Independent):

“I’ve said it for a long time that Ten Hag is not the right man for this job, I’ve been saying it for ages and ages. He cannot, simply cannot, manage the team next season. I almost wonder now, they’ve got a cup final and they’ve got a few important games that could mean European football next year or not."

He added:

“At some point you’ve got to make a decision, they’re going to get absolutely hammered by Manchester City [in the FA Cup final], they’re going to get annihilated, in fact, Arsenal will smash them to bits at Old Trafford, Newcastle will probably beat them and I wouldn’t even fancy them going to Brighton either.

"They might not get anything out of the rest of the season, playing like that."

Owen added that the club's board might need to make quick decisions if they're to qualify for Europe next season. He said:

“I just wonder there’s just so much at stake, even if it’s only for four games, I wonder whether the board might just have to try to do something here and now and be quite radical about it.

“He cannot, simply cannot, manage this team next season. He’s not good enough. I’ve thought it for ages, and he’s just not good enough to manage Manchester United.”

Manchester United are two points behind sixth-placed Newcastle United and behind seventh-placed Chelsea on goal difference.

Manchester United's remaining fixtures this season

The Red Devils lost 4-0 against Crystal Palace on Monday. Michael Olise's brace (12', 66'), Jean-Phillipe Mateta's (40'), and Tyrick Mitchell's (58') goal secured a big win for the Eagles at home. They have now lost 13 of their 35 Premier League games this season, winning 16 and drawing six.

They will next host rivals and leaders Arsenal on Sunday (May 12). The Gunners are engaged in a title race with Manchester City and need to win their remaining games and hope City drop points to win the league. Post that, Manchester United will host Newcastle United, who sit two points above them.

The Red Devils will then face Brighton & Hove Albion away in their final league game before facing Manchester City in the FA Cup final on May 25. If they fail to do so through the league, United could qualify for the UEFA Europa League by winning the FA Cup.