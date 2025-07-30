“He’s a very good striker” - Chelsea hero Roberto Di Matteo names 2 clubs that can sign Nicolas Jackson this summer

Chelsea legend Roberto Di Matteo has named Manchester United and Aston Villa as the two clubs who could sign Nicolas Jackson this summer. The Senegal international's future at Stamford Bridge has been subject to speculation in recent weeks.

Enzo Maresca's side have signed Joao Pedro and Liam Delap this summer, putting Jackson's future up in the air. It has been reported that Chelsea could be ready to offload the 24-year-old if their asking price of £80 million is met.

Manchester United and Newcastle United have both been linked with the former Villarreal striker. However, his asking price is believed to be putting both sides off, but Roberto Di Matteo has lauded the striker.

Di Matteo, who served Chelsea both as a player and a manager, has named two clubs that could sign Jackson this summer. He has claimed that Manchester United and Aston Villa could both do with the Senegal international's services. Di Matteo told BetVictor:

"Nicolas Jackson will have a few clubs looking at him. He’s a very good striker. He scores goals and he’s got some experience now in England as well. I think he would have some clubs chasing him and he might want to go somewhere where he’s maybe more wanted than at Chelsea."

The Italian added:

"I could see him joining Manchester United, and there are other clubs that are looking for him. Aston Villa could be one if they lose Morgan Rogers. There are a number of clubs, but he might go back to Spain as well, who knows? Chelsea are in a great position that they are not forced to sell."

The former Blues manager, who helped the club win the Champions League in 2011-12, added:

"They have a number of players that are on the market and they can raise some funds from there, so they are in no hurry to sell. They are in a good financial position, so it really depends on what clubs are prepared to pay."

Jackson joined Chelsea in 2023 in a reported £32 million deal from Spanish side Villarreal. He has scored 30 goals and provided 12 assists in 81 appearances for the Blues, but has often been criticised for his lack of proficiency in front of goal.

Chelsea to make a move for Manchester United star even after securing Xavi Simons: Reports

Chelsea are reportedly ready to launch a move for Manchester United star Alejandro Garnacho after completing a move for Xavi Simons. As per Fabrizio Romano, via DAZN Football on X, the Blues still maintain an interest in the Argentine winger.

The west London giants have a long-standing interest in Garnacho and wanted him in January. However, it was expected that they would cool their interest after acquiring Xavi Simons' signature from RB Leipzig.

Garnacho is widely expected to leave Old Trafford this summer and has been training separately from the first team. He was also not named in Ruben Amorim's pre-season squad.

Manchester United have reportedly lowered their asking price for Garnacho from £70 million to £40 million. The Argentine has scored 26 goals and provided 22 assists in 144 appearances for the Red Devils till date.

