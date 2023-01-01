"He’s got it all" - Premier League forward heaps praise on Liverpool star Virgil van Dijk

West Ham United striker Michail Antonio has lauded Liverpool centre-back Virgil van Dijk.

The Netherlands international has certainly established himself as one of the best defenders since his £75 million move from Southampton in 2018. He has 204 games for the Reds, helping them win the Premier League title and the UEFA Champions League trophy, among other honors.

B/R Football @brfootball



145 wins

28 draws

31 losses

Won all seven trophies possible

Just one league loss at home



Five years ago today, Liverpool signed Virgil Van Dijk. His record since:145 wins28 draws31 lossesWon all seven trophies possibleJust one league loss at home Five years ago today, Liverpool signed Virgil Van Dijk. His record since: ▪️ 145 wins▪️ 28 draws▪️ 31 losses▪️ Won all seven trophies possible▪️ Just one league loss at home💪 https://t.co/yOp4I6XJTC

Antonio was recently asked by Sky Sports about the best opponent he has faced and he named Van Dijk, saying:

“Virgil van Dijk. Mate, he’s got everything. He’s quick, he’s strong, he’s good looking, he’s got it all. I can’t say a bad word about him. He’s got everything.”

Van Dijk led the Netherlands to the quarter-finals of the 2022 FIFA World Cup where they were beaten by Argentina on penalties. The defender's penalty was saved in the shootout by Emiliano Martinez.

While Van Dijk has been a stalwart in Liverpool's defense since joining them in 2018, his performances have arguably dipped this season.

The Reds have conceded 19 goals in 16 Premier League games this season and have often looked vulnerable.

Jurgen Klopp's side are currently sixth in the league table, a whopping 15 points behind leaders Arsenal. Liverpool won their two league games after club football returned following the FIFA World Cup break but still looked unconvincing.

Virgil van Dijk on Liverpool's win over Leicester City

The Reds beat Leicester City 2-1 at Anfield in the Premier League on December 30. Kiernan Drewsbury-Hall gave the Foxes the lead in the fourth minute.

However, Wout Faes scored two own goals as the hosts secured all three points.

Speaking after the game, Van Dijk admitted that it wasn't Liverpool's best performance and pointed out their mistakes as well. He said:

"Well, we tried. We tried to get in the game but it wasn’t good enough today and we all know that. So, we’ll improve but we won and that’s very positive – that’s what it’s all about of course, but there are plenty of things we have to improve."

He added:

"Obviously we prepared very well, we had a good game in Birmingham the other day and we tried to keep that going. At times today we were maybe a little bit too quick and then we lose the ball in difficult situations and [were] a bit more open. Then obviously they have a lot of players who can play with their strengths, but we have to take the three points, be confident and onto the next."

Liverpool will next face Brentford away on December 2.

Liverpool FC @LFC We begin 2023 with a trip to the capital 🛣 We begin 2023 with a trip to the capital 🛣 https://t.co/rlfZsNmNy5

