"He’s got a cameo in him at a top club" - Manchester United legend Gary Neville says Premier League giants could consider signing Cristiano Ronaldo

Manchester United legend Gary Neville has claimed that Chelsea could consider signing Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Portuguese icon left Old Trafford after mutually agreeing to terminate his contract.

He made 16 appearances across competitions this season, scoring three goals and providing two assists.

Cristiano Ronaldo, 37, is now free to join any club - he was linked with a move to Chelsea throughout the summer.

Blues owner Todd Boehly was interested in luring the five-time Ballon d'Or winner to Stamford Bridge.

However, then-manager Thomas Tuchel reportedly decided against the potential signing.

Neville believes that Chelsea may come back in for the former Manchester United striker as he believes he still has a role to play for a top club.

He said (via Manchester Evening News):

“I think he [Ronaldo] wants to carry on playing at the elite level of football and I think he’s got a cameo in him at a top club probably for the last four months of the season, where he’ll go and score 15, 20 goals and it wouldn’t surprise me at all."

Neville then alluded to Ronaldo potentially joining Chelsea because Boehly likes the idea:

“It could be either [UK or abroad], it could be the UK if there is a team that will bite. It’s more likely abroad. Chelsea are the ones that I think are talking about it. Boehly seems to like the idea of Cristiano at Chelsea.”

On the flip side, Neville argues that the move may ultimately not be a good signing for the long term but that a short-term deal could work:

“If you are looking at it as a long-term thing, no [they shouldn’t sign him]. Two to three years, even one-and-a-half years. But if you are looking at a four, five-month, you want someone who can put the ball in the back of the net and it’s a pretty sure bet that he will, I’d say go for it."

The former Manchester United captain then touched on the squad that Graham Potter is trying to build at Stamford Bridge:

“I’m not sure [they will] because I’m not sure Graham Potter will want that. I think he’ll want to build a more youthful project.”

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford spoke glowingly of having played alongside Cristiano Ronaldo

Rashford cherished playing with his idol

Rashford was asked how he feels about Cristiano Ronaldo's departure from Manchester United.

The 24-year-old has been Erik ten Hag's first-choice striker this season, ahead of Ronaldo, making 19 appearances, scoring eight goals, and providing three assists.

The English attacker explained that he idolized Cristiano Ronaldo and wished him the best for the future.

He said:

"It's been an unbelievable experience to play with him. He's obviously one of my idols and someone I always looked up to. It's something I can keep with me forever. I wish him all the best and we want to thank him for the things he’s done for Manchester United."

