"He's got everything" - Ex-Liverpool star Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain heaps praises on Reds' summer signing

Former Liverpool midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has lauded Hungarian midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai, who joined the Reds this summer, for his on-field prowess.

Oxlade-Chamberlain joined the Anfield outfit in 2017 and spent six years at the Merseyside club before departing in August. During a recent interview with Sky Sports, the Englishman spoke about Dominik Szoboszlai's performances since arriving at Anfield.

The former Arsenal midfielder praised the Hungarian captain and stated that their playing styles are similar. He also said that Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander Arnold believes Szoboszlai's shots are better than Oxlade-Chamberlain's, who was renowned for his shooting prowess. He said (via Sky Sports):

"I've really enjoyed watching Dominik Szoboszlai. He's sort of taken over from my sort of role and I'm really impressed with how good of a player he is and that he plays the game, how I sort of always want to play the game."

"I think he's got so much ability, physicality and just his character as a player. I think he's just what we needed in there. He's been really, really good. Trent tells me a lot how good he is as well. Trent says his shots are better than mine. He's got everything."

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain left Liverpool to join Turkish side Besiktas on a free transfer this summer. Since joining the Super Lig side, the Englishman has bagged three goals and an assist in 12 league appearances.

Dominik Szoboszlai was signed by the Reds for a reported transfer fee of £60 million ($76m) from Bundesliga side RB Leipzig. The 23-year-old has made 20 appearances for Liverpool this season and has bagged four goal contributions.

Liverpool could lose Joel Matip for the remainder of the season due to injury: Reports

According to reports, Liverpool centre-back Joel Matip could be ruled out for the remainder of the 2023-24 season after he suffered a knee ligament injury during the Reds' win over Fulham last weekend.

Jurgen Klopp's side defeated Fulham 4-3 on Sunday (December 3). However, the 32-year-old was substituted in the second half as Ibrahim Konate was introduced into the game in the 69th minute. After the match, it was revealed that the experienced defender had suffered an injury, which could sideline him for a lengthy spell.

The German coach has stated that the defender will go through a few scans before the doctors give their definitive opinion. He said (via The Guardian):

“When the doctor comes in and says: ‘It doesn’t look great’ … but we have to wait for the scans and the scan isn’t here yet. You can imagine it doesn’t look great. It is never good news."

Apart from Joel Matip, other important names from the Liverpool squad such as Andrew Robertson, Diogo Jota, Thiago Alcantara, and more are also out of action due to injuries.