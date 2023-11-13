"He's got more goals and assists than Rashford and Grealish" - Rio Ferdinand questions selection 'madness' involving Chelsea star

Rio Ferdinand thinks it's 'madness' that Chelsea star Raheem Sterling wasn't selected ahead of the likes of Marcus Rashford and Jack Grealish in England's latest squad.

Gareth Southgate named his squad for Euro 2024 qualifiers against Malta on Friday (November 17) and North Macedonia on Monday (November 20). Sterling, 28, was a notable absentee from the list of players chosen despite his excellent current form.

The former Manchester City winger has bagged five goals and two assists in 14 games across competitions. He's missed out on a place in the Three Lions' past three squads now and many are questioning Southgate's stance.

Ferdinand reckons Sterling's omission must come down to personal reasons rather than from a sporting perspective. He told his Vibe with FIVE podcast:

"Free Sterling. Free my guy Raheem Sterling. I don't know what he's done, I don't know whose nose he's put out of joint. Was it that he come back from a tournament or something like that and it's just not been taken well? I don't know what's happened, but for him not to be in the England squad is beyond me."

The Manchester United legend explained how Sterling is outperforming the likes of Rashford and Grealish who have been selected:

"Listen there's a lot of talent dont get me wrong. But if we're talking form, he's got more goals and assists than Rashford and Grealish put together. Has he been tried and tested at the top level? He was England's best player at the Euros!"

Rashford sits on just one goal and three assists in 16 games across competitions for United. Meanwhile, Grealish has managed two assists in 13 games across competitions for City.

Ferdinand summarized on X (formerly Twitter):

"I don’t know what has happened… but I need answers (please)! My man is 28, in form, tried & tested on the International stage. Madness!!!"

Sterling was a prominent member of Southgate's England side until after the 2022 FIFA World Cup. He's earned 82 caps, scoring 20 goals and providing 27 assists but he last played for the Three Lions last year in Qatar.

Raheem Sterling reacts to Chelsea's enthralling 4-4 draw against Manchester City

Raheem Sterling was delighted with Chelsea's team spirit.

Sterling was a standout performer for Chelsea in a 4-4 draw against former club City which was perhaps the game of the season. He netted his first goal against Pep Guardiola's side since leaving back in July 2022.

The west Londoners attacker took to Instagram following the draw and he fired a warning to Premier League rivals:

"Proud of the team tonight. We are coming."

Chelsea sit 10th in the league after their draw with the Cityzens. The reigning champions are top of the table with a one-point lead over second-placed Arsenal.