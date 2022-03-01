"He’s got massive cojones" - Mark Lawrenson lauds Liverpool star who was 'outstanding' throughout triumphant Carabao Cup run 

Former Liverpool defender Mark Lawrenson has heaped praise on Caoimhin Kelleher following the goalkeeper's outstanding performances in the Reds' triumphant Carabao Cup campaign. The understudy to Alisson Becker was in inspired form in the final against Chelsea, scoring the winning penalty in a thrilling shootout, which the Reds won 11-10.

However, it was not just the 23-year-old's performance in Sunday's final that drew acclaim from Lawrenson. Kelleher was also praised for his impressive outings throughout the tournament. Lawrenson told OTB (via HITC) in this regard:

“I think only two may have been able to be saved, but Kelleher was fabulous. and his penalty showed that he’s got massive cojones."

"If you look at the competition and the games Liverpool played in the competition, he’s been the outstanding player of all of the games.”

Kelleher missed all but one Carabao Cup game this campaign. He helped Liverpool win both Sunday's penalty shootout and the quarter-final, where they had a comeback win over Leicester City.

Many, including Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp, have started to tout the Irishman as the best No.2 goalkeeper in the Premier League currently.

Is Liverpool's Caoimhin Kelleher the best number two in the Premier League?

Kepa Arrizabalaga is a £70 million understudy at Chelsea.

Kelleher's heroics against Chelsea came against a side that had substituted the unbeatable Edouard Mendy for their £70 million backup Kepa Arriazablaga.

Before Sunday, the Spaniard could make a claim for being the best number two in the Premier League. Kepa has impressed for the Blues in cup competitions this season, starring in two shootout wins, and one in the UEFA Cup against Villarreal. He has been linked with a big-money move to Newcastle United.

Manchester City's backup custodian Zack Steffan, who has impressed when called upon, has hardly played much, though. The American only has seven appearances to his name this season.

City's neighbours Manchester United's current understudy Dean Henderson could be the first choice at most Premier League sides. The 24-year-old Englishman usurped current No.1 David de Gea for the starting berth at Old Trafford at the end of last season. He was also in contention for a place in England's starting XI at Euro 2020.

However, this season, the former Sheffield United shot-stopper has found first-team action hard to come by, with De Gea returning to his usual form.

Meanwhile, West Ham United boast two talented keepers in their ranks. Both Łukasz Fabianski and Alphonse Areola are two well-established custodians with an abundance of experience.

Elsewhere, Arsenal are a side that have changed keepers this season. Aaron Ramsdale immediately became the club's new No.1 with his inspired performances. This has seen former Germany international Bernd Leno having to settle for a place on the bench.

