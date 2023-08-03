"He’s got massive potential" - Gary Cahill backs Chelsea star who was linked with transfer to have a 'big season'

Former Chelsea star Gary Cahill has lavished praise on Levi Colwill. The Englishman believes the 20-year-old centre-back has a great future at Stamford Bridge.

Colwill recently signed a six-year contract, committing his future to the Blues.

The English centre-back shut down speculation and rumors over a potential exit after extending his deal with the west London outfit.

It’s been an honour to have been at this club since a 9-year old and I’m dedicated to work with my teammates to bring this club continued success Delighted to commit my future to my boyhood club Chelsea. Im thrilled to be here and excited to be a part of this projectIt’s been an honour to have been at this club since a 9-year old and I’m dedicated to work with my teammates to bring this club continued success pic.twitter.com/iToAARJL3Z

Cahill believes Colwill has the perfect attributes that any manager would want in a centre-back. The retired defender said (per the club's official website):

“You look at attributes you want in a centre-back and ask: Is he tall and good in the air? Does he have good presence? Is he quick? Does he take up good positions to receive the ball? Is he composed on the ball? Levi Colwill has those attributes – now he must keep learning and progressing.”

Cahill insists that the English defender can form a great partnership with veteran Thiago Silva at Stamford Bridge. He added:

“The manager will help him with that for sure. So will playing alongside Thiago [Silva], who has achieved so much in the game. He can soak up things from him, carry on learning and learning. It will be a big season for him. From the training I’ve watched, from what I’ve seen from him in games, it’s clear he’s got massive potential and is a very good player.”

It remains to be seen whether Colwill can become a starter in Mauricio Pochettino's side next season.

"He hasn’t got the experience" - Frank Leboeuf urges Chelsea not to sign Premier League midfielder

Chelsea icon Frank Leboeuf has urged the Blues not to sign Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Moises Caicedo. The Frenchman believes his former side require more experienced players in the middle of the park.

Simon Phillips @siphillipssport Negotiations are ongoing between Chelsea and Brighton for both Moises Caicedo and Robert Sanchez and Chelsea are confident.



- @FabrizioRomano via @caughtoffside

The Blues are in the market for a midfielder this summer after seeing multiple departures in that department, including Jorginho, N'Golo Kante, and Mateo Kovacic.

They have been in talks with the Seagulls over a transfer for Caicedo. The clubs, however, are unable to agree on a transfer fee, with their second bid of £80 million being rejected by Brighton.

Leboeuf has urged Chelsea to set their sights on a new midfielder. The Frenchman claims the 21-year-old Ecuadorian star will not bring the necessary experience required by the club.

He said (via HITC):

“I love the player. What he showed last season was absolutely fantastic and one of the best players in his position right now. It’s not, for me, what Chelsea should look for. They have no experience players in the middle of the park. That is what lacking the most for me at Chelsea."