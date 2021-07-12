"He's got no place in today's football" - former Bayern Munich president on Real Madrid star

Former Bayern Munich president Uli Hoeness has criticized Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos for his performances at Euro 2020 this summer.

The Real Madrid star was unable to lead his country past the Round of 16 stage of the competition, where they lost 2-0 to Gareth Southgate's England side.

Germany has proven itself to be one of the strongest international teams in world football over the last four decades.

Since 2000, Germany has finished as runners-up at Euro 2008 and finished third at Euro 2012 and Euro 2016.

Germany was also runners-up at the 2002 FIFA World Cup, finished third at the 2006 and 2010 FIFA World Cups, and won the competition in 2014.

Joachim Low's side, however, looked a shadow of themselves at Euro 2020 and was branded as one of the 'weakest' looking German football teams in recent history.

After finishing second in the 'group of death' at Euro 2020, one which contained France and Portugal, Germany faced England in the Round of 16. Joachim Low's side was outplayed by the Three Lions, who won the game thanks to goals from Raheem Sterling and Harry Kane.

In response to Germany's early exit from Euro 2020, Uli Hoeness provided a harsh analysis of the team, and in particular the performances of Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos.

The 31-year-old announced his retirement from international football after Germany's loss to England.

Toni Kroos has been one of Germany's talismanic players since making his debut for the national team in 2010. The Real Madrid star has gone on to make 106 appearances for his country and contributed 17 goals.

"The first two games were pretty decent with four behind. Then in the third game we started unnecessarily with three. Why? Low wanted to include Kroos. Toni Kroos has no place in today's football," said Hoeness.

"If we had played with a defence of four and with Goretzka, Kimmich, and Muller plus Sane, Gnabry and Havertz we would now be in a different position. Germany player terrible football."

Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos hits back at Uli Hoeness

Real Madrid's Toni Kroos

After receiving harsh criticism from Uli Hoeness for his performances at Euro 2020, Toni Kroos did not shy away from hitting back at the former West Germany forward.

"Uli Hoeness is a man with great football knowledge [ although not enough for RTL], with little interest in controversy and completely at peace with himself. Similar to his groundsman," said Kroos.

After his retirement from international football after Euro 2020, Toni Kroos revealed that he would like to end his career with Real Madrid.

