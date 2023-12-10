"He’s got to be pulling him up in the dressing room" - Ian Wright tears into Manchester United star for disrespecting Rasmus Hojlund

Arsenal legend Ian Wright ripped into Manchester United defender Diogo Dalot for not setting up Rasmus Hojlund in the 3-0 loss to Bournemouth on Saturday (December 9).

The Red Devils went down to an early fifth-minute Dominic Solanke finish from close range. With Manchester United trailing to the aforementioned goal, Dalot, who was played in by Antony during the 67th minute, opted to shoot from a tight angle rather than find Hojlund.

The Denmark international, who is yet to find his first league goal, was in a central area and would have had a simple close-range finish if the ball came his way. Instead of cutting the ball back for his striker, Dalot fired the ball into the side netting.

Claiming this to be a lack of respect towards Hojlund, Wright told Match of the Day (via The Boot Room):

"It was for me, when I saw that it was Dalot, and at 1-0, we’re talking about Hojlund’s come on now and he wants his chance. This is good play from them. He gets in, he’s got to square this. He’s got to square it to him."

He added:

“I think the total lack of respect for him. Look, he’s had a shot from the most ridiculous angle. He’s upset with himself. But he doesn’t even look for Hojlund, has a ridiculous shot. And Bournemouth score a minute later. Hojlund, he’s got to be pulling him up in the dressing room about that."

Soon after this glorious opportunity, the Cherries doubled their lead through Phillip Billing (68') and then found a third from Marcos Senesi (73').

Hojlund has scored five goals from 19 appearances for Manchester United since his reported €75 million move from Atalanta in the summer. All of his strikes have come in the UEFA Champions League.

Where do Manchester United stand in the Premier League, and who do they face next?

Erik ten Hag (via Getty Images)

Manchester United suffered a demoralizing 3-0 defeat to Bournemouth at Old Trafford after managing to score three points against Chelsea earlier in the week (December 6).

Following the aforementioned loss, the Red Devils are placed sixth in the Premier League, having racked up 27 points from 16 matches. They could slip further down the standings if Newcastle United and West Ham win their matches this weekend.

It doesn't get any easier for Erik ten Hag's men, who will next face Liverpool in the English top-flight on December 17. The Reds are on top of the table, one place and a point ahead of second-placed Arsenal.