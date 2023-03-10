"He’s a great option" - Chelsea told to make move for £100 million rated Premier League star

Florent Malouda has urged Chelsea to join the race to sign Harry Kane from Tottenham Hotspur. The striker has been linked with a move away from the London club after another trophyless season.

Chelsea are looking to sign a striker in the summer as their lack of goals has cost them a lot of matches this season. Kai Havertz and Joao Felix have been leading the attack, while Armando Broja is out injured. Potter has not given enough chances to David Fofana and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang despite them being in the squad.

#UCL Calendar year top scorers for club & country:Lionel Messi: 59 goalsHarry Kane: 56 goalsLionel Messi: 51 goalsRobert Lewandowski: 54 goals ⚽️ Calendar year top scorers for club & country:2⃣0⃣1⃣6⃣ Lionel Messi: 59 goals2⃣0⃣1⃣7⃣ Harry Kane: 56 goals 2⃣0⃣1⃣8⃣ Lionel Messi: 51 goals 2⃣0⃣1⃣9⃣ Robert Lewandowski: 54 goals2⃣0⃣2⃣0⃣ ❓#UCL https://t.co/ggDLcaTwQg

Speaking to DAZN Bet, Malouda claimed Kane would be a great signing for Chelsea. He added that the lack of trophies at Tottenham could see the striker eyeing a move away in the summer. He said:

"Chelsea should definitely join the race for Harry Kane. Kane is a world-class player who knows the Premier League, and it is an era where Chelsea need a striker with his goalscoring record and the ambition to win trophies. If Kane ever leaves Tottenham, it will be because of the lack of trophies."

Malouda continued:

"Kane would be a great signing, but I'd be surprised if he left Tottenham for Chelsea because of the rivalry. It's not like leaving Tottenham for Arsenal, but to leave Tottenham for Chelsea, I'd be surprised but anything is possible. He's a great option for any club in the Premier League, and for Chelsea he'd be a great pick."

Chelsea urged to sign Harry Kane in the summer

Florent Malouda is not the only former Chelsea player to urge the club to sign Harry Kane. Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink also spoke about it and told Casinos En Ligne that the Tottenham striker should be on the club's radar.

He said:

"Chelseaeneed a striker. Harry Kane might not want to come but Chelsea should try to persuade Harry Kane to join them. He might say no, but at least they would have tried. With Kane, he will guarantee you goals wherever he goes. There is still a chance that it might happen. Kane has [18 months] left on his contract so they won't be in a position to ask for £100 million, it will be less."

Kane has been linked with Bayern Munich, while Manchester United are also keeping tabs.

