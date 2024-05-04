"He's a great player" - Rivaldo claims Arsenal target will opt to join Manchester City

Former Brazil international Rivaldo believes Arsenal target Bruno Guimaraes will end up joining the Gunners' Premier League rivals Manchester City.

The Newcastle United midfielder has been the subject of interest from the north London outfit as they look to bolster their midfield department. Gunners boss Mikel Arteta has often used Jorginho in the number six position, allowing Declan Rice to operate in a box-to-box role.

The pattern has continued since Thomas Partey's return, which has seen the Ghana international slot into the defensive midfielder area. However, Partey has missed nearly the entire season due to injury, prompting the Gunners to look at other long-term solutions.

Among these are Guimaraes, who has impressed for the Magpies this campaign. Overall, the midfielder made 46 appearances across competitions, bagging five goals and eight assists.

However, Rivaldo claims that the Brazilian would end up joining the Cityzens if it ever came to it. He told Betfair:

"Newcastle's Bruno Guimaraes has been linked with Arsenal and Manchester City. He's a great player and has been outstanding this season. It's clear that nowadays everyone wants to play for Manchester City because they have Pep Guardiola and a very tight and harmonious team."

"I believe that if Guimaraes leaves Newcastle, he will choose to go to Manchester City."

However, a move to the Gunners may need to be reconsidered because the 26-year-old's deep-lying midfield position is already occupied by Rodri at the Etihad Stadium. Guimaraes may struggle for minutes, given that the Spanish midfielder is a sure-shot starter.

Declan Rice reveals reason behind choosing Arsenal over Manchester City

Declan Rice

Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice was subject to interest from the Gunners and Manchester City in the summer of 2023. Eventually, the Englishman opted to move to north London for a reported fee of £105 million.

Since his move, Rice has been brilliant for Mikel Arteta's team, having contributed with six goals and nine assists from 48 matches across competitions. When asked about why he chose the north London outfit, Rice told The Athletic (via CaughtOffSide):

"The project seemed more exciting and that's why I chose to come to Arsenal because I believe we're on to big things here."

Arsenal have enjoyed a good league campaign this season and are currently sitting on top of the standings. However, they're only a point clear of the Cityzens, who have played a game less.

Rice will next be in action for his team when they face Bournemouth on Saturday (May 4).