“He’s in hospital” – Chelsea boss Graham Potter provides update on Cesar Azpilicueta after head injury

Chelsea manager Graham Potter has confirmed that Cesar Azpilicueta is in hospital after suffering a horrific head injury in his side's 1-0 defeat to Southampton on Saturday (February 18). The Blues captain was inadvertently kicked in the head by Saints forward Sekou Maka as the Frenchman attempted an overhead kick.

The game was brought to a dramatic halt in the 73rd minute, with Azpilicueta laid out in his box after the incident. The Spaniard received treatment from medical staff before being stretchered off ten minutes later. He was replaced by Trevoh Chalobah but clapped the fans while laying on a stretcher and being brought off the pitch.

Potter noted that Azpilicueta was conscious and that he spoke to his wife. He told reporters after the game (via football.london):

"He's in hospital. So he's in the best place. He is conscious, and I think he was speaking to his wife, so that's good. Obviously really concerned, especially when it first happened. Hopefully, he is in the best place, and we're monitoring."

Azpilicueta appeared to have passed out following the collision in what Potter deemed a horrible incident:

"I think he was (unconscious). So we need to take all the precautions we need to take now to make sure he's okay. Worrying. A horrible incident."

Chelsea, meanwhile, suffered their eighth league defeat of the season as James Ward-Prowse's 45+1st minute free-kick proved decisive. They remain tenth in the league, trailing fourth-placed Newcastle United by ten points.

Chelsea boss Potter on Stamford Bridge boos following Southampton defeat and Azpilicueta setback

Graham Potter understands Chelsea fans' frustrations.

A chorus of boos echoed around Stamford Bridge when referee David Coote blew his final whistle. The mood around the west London club is an ominous one, with the pressure mounting on Potter.

The English manager responded to the crowd's moans and groans after the loss. He admitted that he understood why the fans booed (via the Mirror):

"After a 1-0 defeat at home, any criticism you get is understandable. We've had a tough period and are integrating young players into the Premier League. When results don't go your way, it's tough."

He added:

"I'm not arrogant enough to say that their opinion isn't worth articulating. My job is to help the team and work through a lean period."

Potter succeeded Thomas Tuchel as Chelsea boss in September last year. He has overseen nine wins, nine defeats and seven draws in 25 games. The English tactician was handed a six-year contract. His side next face Tottenham Hotspur away on Sunday (February 26) in the Premier League.

It remains to be seen how long Azpilicueta remains out of the team. However, Wesley Fofana did return from a long-term injury in the loss to the Saints to boost the Blues' injury-riddled side.

