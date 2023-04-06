"He's a huge player for Chelsea" – Frank Lampard gives his take on Blues star's situation amid transfer links to Liverpool

Chelsea interim manager Frank Lampard has lauded Mason Mount amid transfer interest from Liverpool ahead of the close season.

Mount, 24, has established himself as a regular starter for Chelsea over the past three seasons. Since returning from two loan spells at Vitesse and Derby County, he has helped his boyhood club lift three trophies.

A right-footed creative midfielder adept at operating in multiple roles, the 36-cap England international has been a hot topic of discussion of late. With contract talks with the Blues in a limbo for quite a while, he has attracted interest from Liverpool and other Premier League clubs.

During an introductory press conference, Lampard was asked about Mount and his future at Chelsea. Sharing his thoughts, he elaborated:

"He's had a few injury problems. I know what I get from Mason. I want to see him perform on the pitch. He's a huge player for us. I don't know enough to talk about it. It would be wrong for me to delve into anything. Mason has always been a fantastic player for me, like Reece James, Tammy Abraham, [Fikayo] Tomori and others."

Mount, who has a deal until June 2024, has rejected the Blues' new offer as he is keen to see his £80,000-per-week wage tripled, as per the Daily Mail. However, the playmaker could yet put pen to paper and reject Liverpool's advances due to Lampard's positive influence.

Apart from Liverpool, Manchester United and Newcastle United are also interested in signing Mount this summer, as per Football Insider.

Mount, who has been with the Blues since the age of six, has scored 33 goals and laid out 37 assists in 192 matches for the west London outfit.

Squawka @Squawka Mason Mount played more games under Frank Lampard than any other Chelsea player during Lampard's first spell in charge of the club (80).



Frank McAvennie claims Chelsea star could snub Liverpool to reunite with ex-manager

Former West Ham United striker Frank McAvennie has asserted that Mason Mount could sign for Bayern Munich. He told Football Insider:

"Chelsea are selling Mason Mount, I cannot believe that. That really shocked me, something must have happened, maybe they have got somebody else coming in in that position. It must be a club decision... unless there is something not right behind the scenes at the club."

Explaining his thought process behind his claim, McAvennie added:

"I can't see Mount causing any trouble there. He does not seem like that kind of player. But he will not have a shortage of clubs. He might choose to go to Bayern Munich if [Thomas] Tuchel is there. He would love it over there. [Jude] Bellingham will be telling him how good the league is, so it might be better for him to get away from England."

