"He's under huge pressure" - Roy Keane delivers surprise verdict on Erik ten Hag amid Manchester United sack claims 

Roy Keane has urged Manchester United to keep Erik ten Hag in-charge next season. The former Red Devils captain believes the Dutchman is not the main problem at the club currently and should be given more time.

Speaking on Sky Sports after United's 1-0 loss to Arsenal, Keane stated that multiple injury issues have caused a lot of issues for Manchester United this season. He hinted that Ten Hag has done the most he can with the resources available and said:

"There have been genuine problems at the club. The injuries in the back four and he has been honest with that. But with the more games you are losing and being eighth in the table, yeah, you end up losing that belief. I would never sit in the studio and hope for a manager to lose his job. I hope he is given more time and they can get to the summer, restructure and regroup. I hope he is given that chance to get it right."

He added:

"There's huge problems at the club. Last year there was some positives, we have to be honest with that. And they have a FA Cup final coming up, and if they manage to beat Man City, it's going to be very, very difficult, but there's huge challenges he's facing, and he's under huge pressure."

Manchester United suffered a 1-0 loss against Arsenal on Sunday with Leandro Trossard scoring the only goal. The defeat left them eighth in the Premier League table – three points behind Newcastle United and Chelsea.

Manchester United were bad against Arsenal, admits Roy Keane

While Roy Keane wants Erik ten Hag to get more time to turn things around at Manchester United, he was not happy with the performance against Arsenal. He said on SKy Sports:

"I think Arsenal will be thinking how lucky they were to play such a poor Manchester United team today. The end product, the lack of quality, the decision making, people making mistakes and not putting demands on each other. No one digging each other out for mistakes. That United team out there today, particularly in the last half an hour, were so bad."

The Red Devils have to face Newcastle United and Brighton & Hove Albion in their final two matches of the season. They also have the FA Cup final against Manchester City to finish the season.