  • home icon
  • Football
  • La Liga 2024-25
  • "He’s hungry. He’s competitive" - Ex-PSG star Marco Verratti believes one Real Madrid star will win the Ballon d'Or 'sooner or later'

"He’s hungry. He’s competitive" - Ex-PSG star Marco Verratti believes one Real Madrid star will win the Ballon d'Or 'sooner or later'

By Snehanjan Banerjee
Modified Jul 31, 2025 14:39 GMT
Pescara v Ternana - Serie c Play-Off Final - Source: Getty
Former PSG star believes one Real Madrid star will win the Ballon d'Or one day

Former Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) midfielder Marco Verratti has backed Real Madrid superstar Kylian Mbappe to win the Ballon d'Or someday. The Italian midfield maestro played alongside Mbappe at PSG for six seasons and enjoyed plenty of success together.

Ad

Verratti has hailed the French forward for his competitiveness and hunger, insisting that he will surely win the Ballon d'Or sooner or later. The former PSG star told Italian outlet La Gazzetta dello Sport:

"Mbappe. He’s hungry. He’s competitive. I'm convinced that sooner or later he'll win the Ballon d'Or."

Kylian Mbappe was tipped to become a superstar from a young age and has certainly established himself as one of the best players in world football. However, he is yet to win the prestigious Ballon d'Or yet despite being labelled as the heir to Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The Frenchman joined Real Madrid last season on a free transfer after his deal with PSG expired. He scored 44 goals and provided five assists in 59 appearances for Los Blancos in his debut season, but failed to win a major trophy.

The Real Madrid superstar clinched both the Pichichi Trophy and the European Golden Shoe last season. However, he is not among the frontrunners for the Ballon d'Or this season. Kylian Mbappe and Marco Verratti played 180 games together for PSG across six seasons, with 10 joint goal participations.

Ad

Luka Modric opens up on Kylian Mbappe inheriting his number ten shirt at Real Madrid

Real Madrid legend Luka Modric has reacted to Kylian Mbappe inheriting his number ten shirt at the club. The France skipper has been given the number ten shirt by Los Blancos after Modric's departure from the club this summer.

Mbappe shared an image on Instagram donning his new number, to which Modric reacted with a fire emoji.

Ad
Ad
Ad

Modric etched his name in Real Madrid's history books during his 13-year stint at the club. He made 597 appearances for the club and won 28 trophies, making a name for himself as one of the best midfielders ever.

Meanwhile, Kylian Mbappe only joined the Spanish giants last summer and enjoyed a solid debut season. He scored 44 goals and provided five assists in 59 games for Los Blancos, but could not help them win any major silverware.

Mbappe and Modric shared the pitch as teammates on 51 occasions and had three joint goal participations. The latter has joined AC Milan on a free transfer this summer after his contract expired at the Santiago Bernabeu.

About the author
Snehanjan Banerjee

Snehanjan Banerjee

Twitter icon

Snehanjan is a journalist at Sportskeeda covering European football news. A hardcore Liverpool fan for over two decades, he has been covering the game since the past 8 years and always strives to give readers relevant, accurate and credible content.

Snehanjan developed an interest in football at a very young age, thanks to his father watching football on TV. His favorite player is club legend Steven Gerrard and his favorite manager is another legend in Jurgen Klopp. The ‘Miracle of Istanbul’ i.e., Liverpool beating AC Milan in the 2005 UEFA Champions League final left an indelible mark on him. He believes that Liverpool is a family unlike other top clubs, which sets them apart.

Snehanjan also follows Indian Super League and the I-League, although the latter is closer to his heart. If he could change a rule in football, it would be VAR not pointing out mistakes of on-field officials unless they are clear and obvious errors. Outside the football world, Snehanjan likes to explore the various genres of music and watch movies and shows on OTT. He’s also a car enthusiast and likes to follow the automobile world.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Snehanjan Banerjee
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications