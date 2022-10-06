"He's impossible to mark" - Micah Richards feels PSG superstar Lionel Messi has got 'absolutely everything' as a player

Former Manchester City defender Micah Richards has lauded Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forward Lionel Messi as a player who has absolutely everything.

Messi has once again wowed fans with a brilliant first-half performance in PSG's encounter with Benfica in the UEFA Champions League on October 5.

The Argentinian scored a delightful effort in the 22nd minute, curling past the outreaching Odysseas Vlachodimos.

Many often tout the former Barcelona attacker as the greatest of all time, and Richards has joined the list of football names who believe he is a fully rounded player.

He spoke on CBS Sports Golazo during PSG's clash with Benfica, saying:

"If you're a defender up against him he's impossible to mark. You can try and go tight, he'll run in behind you. You drop off, he pops up in a little number 10 position. His passing... He's got absolutely everything as a player!"

is putting his England loyalties aside so Lionel Messi can cement his legacy. "I would love nothing more in Qatar than for Argentina and Lionel Messi to win the World Cup..." @Carra23 is putting his England loyalties aside so Lionel Messi can cement his legacy. "I would love nothing more in Qatar than for Argentina and Lionel Messi to win the World Cup..."@Carra23 is putting his England loyalties aside so Lionel Messi can cement his legacy. 👀 https://t.co/fXYkqv4Kss

Lionel Messi has started the new season off in impressive fashion following a year of adaptation at the Parc des Princes.

Some had even written off the Argentinian following a return of 11 goals and 15 assists in 34 appearances in 2021-22.

By anybody else's standards those numbers are impressive, but for the PSG attacker they are minor.

He has bagged eight goals and eight assists in just 13 appearances at the start of the new season and is easily on course to beat his haul from the previous campaign.

PSG forward Lionel Messi exacting revenge for Ballon d'Or snub

Lionel Messi is shining this season

Lionel Messi was a shock omission from the 2022 Ballon d'Or nominations, having been up for the award every year since 2005.

The Argentinian only made his debut in 2004 which is an astounding feat given the generational names that have played during his career.

At Barcelona, he became a footballing icon, dazzling fans with his quick feet and mesmerizing skill.

He made 778 appearances for the Blaugrana, scoring a remarkable 474 goals and contributing 216 assists.

Messi has won the Ballon d'Or seven times during his career and his snub at this year's awards has seen him get back to being potentially the very best in the world.

Roy Nemer @RoyNemer Reminding everyone that Lionel Messi is not in the Ballon d'Or shortlist of 30 players. Reminding everyone that Lionel Messi is not in the Ballon d'Or shortlist of 30 players. https://t.co/fvjHhCWlSp

He is flourishing alongside the deadly duo of Kylian Mbappe and Neymar for PSG and could fire them to a first-ever Champions League trophy come May.

The Argentinian has a year remaining on his deal at the Parc des Princes and there have been mumurs that Barca want to bring him back to the Nou Camp.

