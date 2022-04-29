“He’s an incredible player” – Jamie Redknapp lavishes praise on Chelsea star who always finds himself in ‘unusual’ positions 

Former Liverpool midfielder Jamie Redknapp has lavished praise on Chelsea left-back Marcos Alonso.

The 31-year-old's most recent outing for the Blues was in the 1-1 Premier League draw against Manchester United on April 29. Alonso scored a fabulous close-range volley to put his side in front before United's Cristiano Ronaldo equalised two minutes later.

The former Fiorentina defender now has four goals and five assists across competitions this season. Redknapp was full of admiration for the Blues left-back, who continues to have an impact as he approaches the twilight of his career.

Redknapp told Sky Sports following the 1-1 draw (via ChelseaChronicle):

“He’s an incredible player Alonso because he finds himself in so many unusual positions, I know he’s got the licence because he’s a left wing-back.”

Redknapp then spoke about Alonso's strike in the United draw, adding:

“That is a brilliant piece of play. It’s a goal that we’d expect Ronaldo to score not a left wing-back… That’s a really tough technique, and he just guides it into the corner. A brilliant, brilliant goal.”

LDN @LDNFootbalI



Born to play wing-back. Since Marcos Alonso joined Chelsea in 2016, he’s scored more goals than 𝗔𝗡𝗬 other Premier League defender (24)…Born to play wing-back. Since Marcos Alonso joined Chelsea in 2016, he’s scored more goals than 𝗔𝗡𝗬 other Premier League defender (24)…Born to play wing-back. 👏 https://t.co/cxQRuhi7rr

Marcos Alonso is vying with Ben Chilwell for the starting berth on the left side of Thomas Tuchel's defence. Chilwell has sat out the most of the season through an anterior cruciate ligament injury picked up in November against Juventus in the UEFA Champions League.

Since then, he has been given the opportunity to prove he deserves to get more game time. Alonso has taken his chances with aplomb, with his attacking contributions for the Blues being particularly impressive this season.

Marcos Alonso wants to stay at Chelsea beyond current deal

When Chelsea players reach their thirties, the club's policy is to only offer them one-year extensions. Alonso's current deal runs till June 2023, and there had been rumors he could depart Stamford Bridge, with La Liga side Atletico Madrid reportedly interested (per The Sun).

Absolute Chelsea @AbsoluteChelsea



[via #Chelsea defender Marcos Alonso remains a summer target for Atletico Madrid and Diego Simeone. Alonso would also be happy if he were to return to Spain.[via @marca #Chelsea defender Marcos Alonso remains a summer target for Atletico Madrid and Diego Simeone. Alonso would also be happy if he were to return to Spain.[via @marca]

However, the Spaniard is happy in west London and is looking to continue as part of Tuchel's side. Alonso said in February (via Fabrizio Romano):

"I have always had interest from other clubs, but, to be honest, it was never my intention to leave. Why not (stay longer at Chelsea)? For me, I still have another year and a half on my contract."

With Alonso's left-back competition, Ben Chilwell returning to training next week, it will be interesting to see who lines up for the Blues once the Englishman returns.

