"He's in incredible shape"- Manchester United player on Cristiano Ronaldo

Manchester United backup goalkeeper Lee Grant has been amazed with Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo's professionalism and dedication. The 28-year-old revealed the influence the former Juventus star is having on the rest of the squad in just his second week with the club.

Cristiano Ronaldo scored a brace on his second debut for Manchester United against Newcastle United in the Premier League on Saturday. Despite many fans and pundits doubting his abilities due to his age, Ronaldo once again proved what he is capable of and the impact he could have

Lee Grant was surprised at the impact Ronaldo has had on the rest of Manchester United's squad in just his first week back at the club.

"To give you one instance of the impact he is having on the group, this was Friday night in the hotel. So, as you guys will be aware, you finish your dinner, and usually on Friday night you've got some cheat stuff out. You've got some apple crumble and custard, or you've got a bit of brownie and cream,"Grant told talkSPORT.

"I'll tell you now, not one player touched the apple crumble and custard; not one player went up for that brownie because everybody was sat down. One of the lads said to me, 'What has Cristiano got on his plate?' Obviously it is the cleanest, most healthy plate you can imagine. I'll tell you one of his plates; he had several. One of them was quinoa, avocado and a couple of boiled eggs. This guy is in incredible shape."

Manchester United will face Swiss club Young Boys Bern on Tuesday in their first Champions League game of the season.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is likely to provide opportunities to the likes of Anthony Martial, Jesse Lingard and Donny van de Beek and opt to rest Cristiano Ronaldo, Bruno Fernandes and Paul Pogba.

Young Manchester United players could benefit from Cristiano Ronaldo at Manchester United

Cristiano Ronaldo is likely to have a massive impact on the likes of Mason Greenwood, Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford during his second spell at Manchester United.

Much like Ronaldo during his first spell with the Red Devils, Greenwood, Sancho and Rashford possess the skill, pace and dribbling prowess to torment Premier League defenders.

The trio, though, lacks the killer instinct and composure Ronaldo first showed between 2006 and 2009. The 36-year-old was a fleet-footed winger who transformed into one of the most lethal goalscorers the game has ever seen.

Cristiano Ronaldo's hunger for goals and professionalism is likely to rub of on the likes of Greenwood, Sancho and Rashford. That could only work wonders for Manchester United's hopes in multiple tournaments this season.

