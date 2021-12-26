"He’s very influential and the fans idolize him" - Paul Parker says Chelsea star would be 'absolutely perfect' for Manchester United

Former Manchester United player Paul Parker believes Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger would be the perfect signing for the Red Devils. The German defender is out of contract at the end of the season and is yet to sign an extension with the European champions.

Parker opined that Rudiger is highly influential for Chelsea and is loved by the fans. However, the 28-year-old defender would make a huge difference if he decides to move to Manchester United. Speaking to bettingexpert (via Fox Sports), Parker said:

"If he was to stay at Chelsea. He’s very influential and the fans idolise him. To come to Manchester United, I would say that is ambitious. I would understand why he would want to and I think he would make a difference."

Parker believes a centre-back pairing of Raphael Varane and Antonio Rudiger would be massive for Manchester United. The 57-year-old pundit labels Rudiger an old school defender who is vocal and does not make many mistakes. The Chelsea defender would be absolutely perfect for Ralf Rangnick's side. Parker added:

“If you had him next to Varane, what a difference you’re talking about. Good pace and you’re talking about someone who’s won a World Cup, Champions League and then you’ve got a centre-half, who in the old-school way of talking is actually a leader. He actually shouts and screams, bosses people about, dictates the people. When people aren’t doing it, he tells them because he doesn’t make that many mistakes himself. He keeps things simple. He’d be absolutely perfect.”

Antonio Rudiger is facing an uncertain future at Chelsea. The 28-year-old defender is one of the few defenders at the club who are yet to sign a contract extension. According to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, Real Madrid have shown keen interest in signing the German defender on a free transfer.

Chelsea and Manchester United involved in the battle to sign Matthijs de Ligt

Chelsea and Manchester United are two of several clubs interested in signing Juventus defender Matthijs de Ligt next summer. According to Transfer Market Web, other clubs involved in the race include Tottenham Hotspur and FC Barcelona.

However, the likes of Chelsea and Manchester United are at an advantage. It was reported that de Ligt's agent Mino Raiola wants his client to move to the Premier League. Both sides could do with defensive reinforcements in the near future.

“Premier League? It can be Barcelona too, or Real Madrid or Paris Saint-Germain…”, Raiola said. Mino Raiola on Matthijs de Ligt next step: “I think we all know which clubs to mention for Matthijs de Ligt as ‘next step’. We will see this summer”, he told NOS. 🔴🇳🇱 #transfers “Premier League? It can be Barcelona too, or Real Madrid or Paris Saint-Germain…”, Raiola said. Mino Raiola on Matthijs de Ligt next step: “I think we all know which clubs to mention for Matthijs de Ligt as ‘next step’. We will see this summer”, he told NOS. 🔴🇳🇱 #transfers“Premier League? It can be Barcelona too, or Real Madrid or Paris Saint-Germain…”, Raiola said. https://t.co/W1hr1bp0lh

