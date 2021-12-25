Mino Raiola decides Premier League as next destination for client in demand - Reports

Football super agent Mino Raiola has said that the Premier League could be Matthijs de Ligt's next destination, according to Il Messaggero (via Le10Sport). The Juventus man is one of the most in-demand defenders in Europe at the moment.

Matthijs de Ligt has been one of Juventus' top performers this season. The 22-year-old defender has already made 20 appearances for the Old Lady this season, and has scored a goal.

According to the aforementioned source, De Ligt is now looking destined to join a Premier League outfit during the summer transfer window. The 22-year-old defender's agent has reportedly decided on his next move in the summer of 2022.

A host of Premier League clubs have shown interest in the Dutch defender, including Manchester United, Chelsea and Manchester City. Matthijs de Ligt's future at Juventus is looking uncertain at the moment. Agent Mino Raiola also talked about his move to some of Europe's giants apart from a switch to the Premier League.

Raiola mentioned that Matthijs de Ligt's next step could be either to the Premier League or to the likes of PSG, Real Madrid or Barcelona. Speaking to NOS, the 54-year-old agent said:

“I think we all know which clubs to mention for Matthijs de Ligt as ‘next step’. We will see this summer. Premier League? It can be Barcelona too, or Real Madrid or Paris Saint-Germain."

Matthijs de Ligt will not come cheap for whichever club decides to sign him next summer. According to Transfermarkt, the 22-year-old defender is currently valued at €70 million.

Chelsea could be an ideal destination for Matthijs de Ligt if he decides to join the Premier League

From the host of interested Premier League clubs, Chelsea could be an ideal destination for Matthijs de Ligt. The 22-year-old defender could be ideal for Chelsea.

As things stand, most of Chelsea's defenders have entered the final years of their contract. Thiago Silva, Antonio Ruidger, Andreas Christensen and Cesar Azpilicueta are all yet to sign a contract extension at the club.

However, Silva is close to agreeing a new deal at Stamford Bridge. Antonio Ruidger, on the other hand, is still facing uncertainty over his future with Real Madrid interested in signing the German defender on a free transfer.

The Premier League already has some of the top centre-backs in the game. The likes of Virgil van Dijk, Ruben Dias and Raphael Varane all play for Chelsea's various title rivals.

Edited by Bhargav