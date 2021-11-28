 "He's an innovator and a football man" - Owen Hargreaves lauds Manchester United's decision to appoint Ralf Rangnick

Former midfielder Owen Hargreaves has expressed his admiration for Ralf Rangnick and stated how Manchester United have acquired an "innovator." Furthermore, the former Bayern Munich midfielder believes "the sky is the limit" for the German gaffer as he has overachieved in all his previous jobs.

Rangnick has been dubbed the developer of "gegenpressing." He has inspired other iconic German managers, including Thomas Tuchel and Jurgen Klopp.

“Man United will be organised on the pitch. That's obviously not good news for other teams”. Jurgen Klopp on Ralf Rangnick: “Unfortunately a good coach is coming to England, to Manchester United! He’s a really experienced manager, built two clubs from nowhere”. 🇩🇪 #MUFC “Man United will be organised on the pitch. That's obviously not good news for other teams”. #LFC Jurgen Klopp on Ralf Rangnick: “Unfortunately a good coach is coming to England, to Manchester United! He’s a really experienced manager, built two clubs from nowhere”. 🇩🇪 #MUFC“Man United will be organised on the pitch. That's obviously not good news for other teams”. #LFC https://t.co/WMG4lHQW7r

Hargreaves feels Manchester United have made an absolutely phenomenal signing. He implied that Rangnick is the right man for the job. Here's what he said:

"Every job he touched he improved significantly. The first time it was Ulm, a tiny little team and they came out of nowhere. You think about Hoffenheim and you think about the Red Bull projects, Leipzig and Salzburg. He is an innovator and he’s a football man and that’s a beautiful thing."

The former Manchester United midfielder added:

"He’s got great experience, he plays the right way. When my Bayern Munich team played against them in the Bundesliga we didn’t have to do too much in terms of detail because we were better than the opposition most of the time, but you notice. They beat one of Jurgen Klopp’s teams 4-1 and after Jurgen Klopp said he wanted his teams to play like that. How big a compliment do you want to make somebody?"

Furthermore, the former England player reiterated how a lack of silverware doesn't define the influence Rangnick has had on the game. He also pointed out how he's never managed a squad like Manchester United. A squad that is laced with superstars like Cristiano Ronaldo, Marcus Rashford and Bruno Fernandes among several others. Hargreaves said:

"I can’t think of one job he’s done where he hasn’t overachieved. The whole trophy thing, I’m not too worried about that because he’s never had a group of players like this. For his body of work and all the years he’s had in football, this is a gift to him. He’s probably not 100 per cent sure either, but it’s an exciting opportunity to take that group with his experience."

He further added:

"I think the sky is the limit, but he’s going to have to get in there are see, “When can I push and when can I back off and when do I have to bring the older guys on board – the [Raphael] Varanes and [Cristiano] Ronaldos – and get their opinion?”, because I think it’s going to be delicate the first few weeks."

Manchester United take on Chelsea later today

The Red Devils' Premier League campaign has been pretty turbulent so far. They sit in eighth position currently. Moreover, they face current Premier League leaders Chelsea later today.

Chelsea have lost just one game in this year's domestic campaign. Meanwhile Manchester United have registered just two wins in their last seven domestic games.

However, Manchester United's 2-0 win against Villarreal in the Champions League must have given the roster much-needed confidence. Although Hargreaves has dubbed Chelsea favorites to win tonight's clash, Manchester United will hope to turn things around to get back to winning ways.

Furthermore, Michael Carrick will continue as caretaker manager for United. Rangnick will have to wait until December 3 for his first game in charge of the club. It will be against bitter rivals Arsenal.

Chelsea will hope to extend their lead in the Premier League. Following Liverpool's enthralling 4-0 victory over Southampton last night, the Blues' lead was reduced to one point before facing Manchester United.

