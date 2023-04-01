“He’s just a bag of cement at this stage”, “Start learning Korean” – Rival fans mock 24-year-old Liverpool star after 4-1 loss against Man City

Rival fans scathed Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold online for his below-par performance during their 4-1 Premier League defeat against Manchester City on April 1.

Despite Mohamed Salah giving the visitors an early lead at the Etihad, the Reds succumbed to a big defeat.

After Salah's opener in the 17th minute of the match, Julian Alvarez equalized in the 24th minute. Second-half goals from Kevin de Bruyne, Ilkay Gundogan, and Jack Grealish sealed the fate of the game.

Alexander-Arnold, meanwhile, endured the wrath of Liverpool fans for his display. A few rival fans also mocked the full-back's performance at the Etihad.

The England international completed only one tackle and lost possession of the ball 11 times during the match. He also completed one cross throughout the course of the 90 minutes.

It was another mediocre performance from the right-back this season. One fan made fun of him, writing on Twitter:

"Grealish what a goal. Time for Klopp to stop picking Trent. He's just a bag of cement at this stage."

Another fan foresaw that Alexander-Arnold might be leaving the Premier League soon, as he tweeted:

"Trent better start learning Korean, because he'll be sitting on the bench there soon."

Here are some of the best reactions from fans across Twitter after Alexander-Arnold's poor display during Liverpool's 4-1 loss to Manchester City:

With the win, Pep Guardiola's side now have 64 points from 28 games and are only five points behind league leaders Arsenal. The Reds, meanwhile, are sixth, with 42 points from 27 matches.

Liverpool's defensive woes continue

Liverpool have been shambolic defensively this season and put on yet another poor display at the back against Manchester City.

The likes of Virgil van Dijk, Aleander-Arnold, and Andrew Robertson have looked shadows of themselves so far in this campaign.

Klopp's side have conceded 33 goals from 27 league games, seven more than in the entirety of last season. They have been one of the most vulnerable teams in the league.

The Merseysiders will return to action on April 4 as they take on Chelsea in a Premier League away clash. While Graham Potter's team have also struggled so far, the Reds need to be better to fetch a positive result.

