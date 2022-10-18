“He’s just not going to get the minutes that would equate to big numbers” – USMNT legend Eric Wynalda urges Christian Pulisic to leave Chelsea and join surprise Premier League club

US Men's National Team (USMNT) legend Eric Wynalda believes Newcastle United could be a good landing spot for Christian Pulisic if he departs Chelsea.

As per journalist Ben Jacobs (via The Shields Gazzette), the 'right offer' from Newcastle could tempt Pulisic into a move. However, much could depend on his performance in this winter's FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Pulisic is expected to play a leading role for the USMNT at the showpiece event. However, plenty has been made over his lack of playing time at Chelsea this season. He has started just twice in all competitions for his club, aggregating a mere 255 minutes in 10 appearances.

Wynalda, who turned out 106 times for the Stars and Stripes, believes Pulisic will not get too much action at Stamford Bridge going forward either. He suggested that a move in January to Newcastle could turn that around and said (as quoted by football.london):

“He’s going to be on the end of a lot of quality if he stays at Chelsea. He’s just not going to get the minutes that would equate to big numbers. I think if he ends up making a move in January, after the World Cup, I am starting to lean more and more towards the direction of Newcastle.”

Wynalda added that the Magpies would represent a better fit for Pulisic than a team that isn't as adventurous going forward:

“Things that I am hearing about the money they are going to splash is interesting. I don’t think Leeds [United], for example, would be a good spot for him. That’s not a team that is going to score a ton of goals.”

Pulisic has been left on the bench by Chelsea boss Graham Potter in three of their last four games across all competitions. He was, however, handed a start against Wolverhampton Wanderers in the other game and scored the second goal in a 3-0 league victory.

Chelsea's Christian Pulisic will be key for the USMNT at the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Christian Pulisic was one of the driving forces behind the USA returning to the group stages of the FIFA World Cup. The Chelsea forward was fantastic in the qualifiers and is a key part of their side.

Pulisic has won 52 caps for the Stars and Stripes, scoring 21 goals and laying out 12 assists. He is expected to lead the team's charge in Qatar alongside other young stars like Brenden Aaronson, Weston McKennie, Sergino Dest and Josh Sargent.

The USA have been drawn alongside England, Wales and Iran in Group B at the World Cup.

