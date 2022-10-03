“He’s just relentless” – Chelsea legend John Terry says 22-year-old star could become ‘greatest ever’ player in the Premier League

Chelsea legend John Terry said Manchester City star Erling Haaland could become one of the best players to have ever played in the Premier League.

The Norwegian ace struck a hat-trick on Sunday evening in City's thumping 6-3 win against Manchester United in the Premier League.

It was his third hat-trick in the top-flight from just eight appearances and took his tally to 14 goals, at least seven more than any other player in the division this season.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Erling Haaland has as many Premier League hat tricks as Cristiano Ronaldo.



He's played just eight matches 🤯 Erling Haaland has as many Premier League hat tricks as Cristiano Ronaldo.He's played just eight matches 🤯 https://t.co/wIewyKNBsh

Terry, a legend himself, heaped praise on Haaland after his latest exploits and felt he could end up as the greatest player in the English top-flight's history.

Speaking on beIN Sports, Terry said (via Daily Mirror):

"Shout so early - he could be the greatest ever in the Premier League. I've never seen a player so young have the desire to score the goals he scores. He's just relentless."

Haaland moved to City earlier this summer after signing a £51.2 million transfer from Borussia Dortmund. He has already taken England by storm with his blistering run of form.

He has taken no time to adjust to life in Manchester and has added a new dimension to City's attacking game, having previously used a false-nine system.

The Norwegian star has a ruthless efficiency in his game. With him leading the line, it could mean more trophy-laden seasons for City.

Haaland broke numerous Premier League records with his latest treble

With another hat-trick, Erling Haaland became the first player in Premier League history to score three consecutive trebles in home games, having previously netted thrice each against Bournemouth and Nottingham Forrest.

He also reached three hat-tricks in the English top-flight quicker than any player, needing only eight games to reach the milestone. For context, the next fastest player to reach three hat-tricks is Michael Owen, who needed 46 games.

OptaJoe @OptaJoe OptaJoe @OptaJoe 1 - Erling Haaland is the first player in Premier League history to score a hat-trick in three consecutive home games in the competition. Monster. 1 - Erling Haaland is the first player in Premier League history to score a hat-trick in three consecutive home games in the competition. Monster. https://t.co/Iys0rdu4ey 3 - Erling Haaland is the first Manchester City player to score a hat-trick versus Manchester United since Francis Lee in December 1970, and third overall (also Horace Barnes in Oct 1921). Throwback. twitter.com/OptaJoe/status… 3 - Erling Haaland is the first Manchester City player to score a hat-trick versus Manchester United since Francis Lee in December 1970, and third overall (also Horace Barnes in Oct 1921). Throwback. twitter.com/OptaJoe/status…

Furthermore, Haaland became the first City player in 52 years to score a treble in the Manchester derby, and the first in Premier League history. Minutes later, Phil Foden became the second player to do so.

In addition to the three goals, the former Dortmund star also had two assists, making him the youngest player to contribute five goals in a league game. He achieved the recod when he was 22 years and 73 days old.

It was also the most goal involvement by a player in a single Manchester derby.

Sky's definitely the limit for Haaland.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far