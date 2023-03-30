"He's not a leader" - Patrice Evra claims Didier Deschamps was right to snub Antoine Griezmann and give France captaincy to Kylian Mbappe

Former Manchester United left-back Patrice Evra has backed Didier Deschamps' decision to hand Kylian Mbappe the captain's armband for France ahead of Antoine Griezmann.

Hugo Lloris announced his retirement from international football in January after captaining his nation to back-to-back FIFA World Cup finals. Many believed Griezmann (32), who has 118 caps for Les Bleus, would be the new captain due to his experience and seniority.

Deschamps, however, announced earlier this month that Mbappe will be the team's new captain, with Griezmann handed the vice-captaincy. It had the potential to cause a major stir in the dressing room and Griezmann was reportedly furious with the manager's decision.

Mbappe and Griezmann, however, apparently settled any differences in a private meeting recently. Evra, who made 148 appearances under Deschamps during their time at AS Monaco, has backed the French tactician's decision.

Kylian Mbappe has 31 goals in 33 games for PSG this season.

The 81-cap former France international said:

"He [Mbappe] is chosen, that's how it is and it will not change, decided the man with 81 selections in the jersey of the France team. Afterwards, Antoine (Griezmann) , you say to yourself that it is the oldest. But be careful: I think that Kylian Mbappé is very intelligent.

Evra, who shared the pitch 25 times with Griezmann for Les Bleus, added:

"When Antoine is going to speak… Personally, when I was there, he did not speak. He is captain in the group by his joie de vivre [charm], but he's not someone who will make a speech before the game, he's not a unifier, he's not a leader. Afterwards, with his experience, you could give him the armband."

At 24, Mbappe is the youngest-ever captain of the French national team.

Kylian Mbappe captains France to perfect Euro 2024 qualifier start

Kylian Mbappe's first game as the captain of his national team came in their opening Euro 2024 qualifier against the Netherlands on 24 March.

The Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forward starred on the night with two goals and an assist as France won 4-0 in Saint-Denis. Vice-captain Antoine Griezmann also got on the scoresheet, doing so in the 2nd minute to open the scoring.

The 1984 and 2000 UEFA Euros champions then traveled to the Aviva Stadium on 27 March to face the Republic of Ireland. Mbappe played the full 90 minutes with the captain's armband as Benjamin Pavard scored the only goal of the game.

The two wins mean Les Bleus are top of Group B, which also contains the Netherlands, Ireland, Greece and Gibraltar. Their next round of Euro 2024 qualifiers will take place in June.

